Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the spike in cases of the highly contagious omicron variant in Telluride, the Sheridan Arts Foundation and the talented artists involved announced Sunday evening the cancellation of the upcoming Holiday Concert Series, according to a news release. The cancellation affects this week's shows, including John Oates featuring Guthrie Trapp Monday, Jewel Tuesday, Kiltro Wednesday, and Yonder Mountain String Band Thursday and Friday.
The health and safety of the public, employees and artists on the opera house stage remain the top priorities of the Sheridan Arts Foundation. Ticket purchasers will be notified of their refund over the next week through email with the funds showing up on credit card statements within two to three weeks. Ticket purchasers can receive a tax letter for the amount of their tickets if they forgo a refund; they should email emma@sheridanoperahouse.com if they would like to donate their tickets.
