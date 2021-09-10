AUG. 30

Seller: Camino Del Rio LLC   

Buyer: Prince Family Trust

Property: 4 River Trail, Placerville

Price: $1.1 million

Seller: Mike and Jennifer McGill  

Buyer: Blake Robison

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 208-7, Mountain Village

Price: $105,000

Seller: Danny and Charlotte Deaton

Buyer: Brian Jameson and Katherine Adams

Property: South Point Road (vacant), Placerville

Price: $275,000

AUG. 31

Seller: Blue Mesa 6 LLC

Buyer: Alberto and Wanda Casaretto

Property: 113 Lost Creek Road Lane Unit 6, Mountain Village

Price: $2.037 million

Seller: Norcross Jenkins Family Trust

Buyer: Charles and Ashley Parrish

Property: 874 Butcher Creek Drive, Telluride

Price: $2.9 million

SEPT. 1

Seller: William and Christine Morris

Buyer: Ronald, Jessica and Glena Yates

Property: 101 Benchmark Drive, Mountain Village

Price: $4.495 million

SEPT. 2

Seller: John and Laura Shields  

Buyer: Soules Trust

Property: 144 High Country Road, Mountain Village

Price: $7.3 million

Seller: Robin Andrews

Buyer: Charley’s Place LLC

Property: 22123 Highway 145, Placerville

Price: $600,000

Seller: Casale Trust

Buyer: Kiwi Creek LLC

Property: 1451 Alta Lakes Road, Ophir

Price: $6.45 million

Seller: Casale Trust  

Buyer: Golden Kiwi LLC

Property: 1455 Alta Lakes Road, Ophir

Price: $5 million

Seller: Shapiro Trust  

Buyer: Mason Ayer  

Property: 580 Galena Ave., Telluride     

Price: $2.45 million

Seller: Brown Trust

Buyer: Blue Mesa 6 LLC

Property: 368 South Davis St. Unit A6, Telluride

Price: $3.1 million

Seller: Stellios and Ann Venturatos  

Buyer: Jay and Marsha Lemons

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd., Mountain Village

Price: $24,000

Seller: William and Judy Nelson     

Buyer: SFH Trust 1

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 314-5, Mountain Village

Price: $53,000

SEPT. 3

Seller: Sharlie Watts  

Buyer: Equity Trust

Property: TBD County Road, Norwood  

Price: $71,000

Seller: Dakota Place Holdings LLC

Buyer: Herbert Ewald

Property: 133 Lost Creek Lane No. 9, Mountain Village

Price: $3.335 million

SEPT. 7

Seller: Richard and Anna Petrocelli

Buyer: Michael and Kristina Stevens

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 309-14 & 15, Mountain Village

Price: $110,000

SEPT. 8

Seller: Mary Young

Buyer: Tyler Schultz and Natalie Fijalkowski

Property: Granite Avenue (vacant), Ophir

Price: $215,000

Seller: Jenkins Norcross Trust

Buyer: John Grieser

Property: 350 South Mahoney Drive No. 117, Telluride

Price: $1.2 million

SEPT. 9

Seller: Joan Dear

Buyer: Heaton Trust  

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 311-49, Mountain Village

Price: $5.5 million