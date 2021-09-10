AUG. 30
Seller: Camino Del Rio LLC
Buyer: Prince Family Trust
Property: 4 River Trail, Placerville
Price: $1.1 million
Seller: Mike and Jennifer McGill
Buyer: Blake Robison
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 208-7, Mountain Village
Price: $105,000
Seller: Danny and Charlotte Deaton
Buyer: Brian Jameson and Katherine Adams
Property: South Point Road (vacant), Placerville
Price: $275,000
AUG. 31
Seller: Blue Mesa 6 LLC
Buyer: Alberto and Wanda Casaretto
Property: 113 Lost Creek Road Lane Unit 6, Mountain Village
Price: $2.037 million
Seller: Norcross Jenkins Family Trust
Buyer: Charles and Ashley Parrish
Property: 874 Butcher Creek Drive, Telluride
Price: $2.9 million
SEPT. 1
Seller: William and Christine Morris
Buyer: Ronald, Jessica and Glena Yates
Property: 101 Benchmark Drive, Mountain Village
Price: $4.495 million
SEPT. 2
Seller: John and Laura Shields
Buyer: Soules Trust
Property: 144 High Country Road, Mountain Village
Price: $7.3 million
Seller: Robin Andrews
Buyer: Charley’s Place LLC
Property: 22123 Highway 145, Placerville
Price: $600,000
Seller: Casale Trust
Buyer: Kiwi Creek LLC
Property: 1451 Alta Lakes Road, Ophir
Price: $6.45 million
Seller: Casale Trust
Buyer: Golden Kiwi LLC
Property: 1455 Alta Lakes Road, Ophir
Price: $5 million
Seller: Shapiro Trust
Buyer: Mason Ayer
Property: 580 Galena Ave., Telluride
Price: $2.45 million
Seller: Brown Trust
Buyer: Blue Mesa 6 LLC
Property: 368 South Davis St. Unit A6, Telluride
Price: $3.1 million
Seller: Stellios and Ann Venturatos
Buyer: Jay and Marsha Lemons
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd., Mountain Village
Price: $24,000
Seller: William and Judy Nelson
Buyer: SFH Trust 1
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 314-5, Mountain Village
Price: $53,000
SEPT. 3
Seller: Sharlie Watts
Buyer: Equity Trust
Property: TBD County Road, Norwood
Price: $71,000
Seller: Dakota Place Holdings LLC
Buyer: Herbert Ewald
Property: 133 Lost Creek Lane No. 9, Mountain Village
Price: $3.335 million
SEPT. 7
Seller: Richard and Anna Petrocelli
Buyer: Michael and Kristina Stevens
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 309-14 & 15, Mountain Village
Price: $110,000
SEPT. 8
Seller: Mary Young
Buyer: Tyler Schultz and Natalie Fijalkowski
Property: Granite Avenue (vacant), Ophir
Price: $215,000
Seller: Jenkins Norcross Trust
Buyer: John Grieser
Property: 350 South Mahoney Drive No. 117, Telluride
Price: $1.2 million
SEPT. 9
Seller: Joan Dear
Buyer: Heaton Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 311-49, Mountain Village
Price: $5.5 million
