The blue and yellow Ukrainian flags are unmistakable on Colorado Avenue, as the crisis in Ukraine grows more dire. Local Sheila Phinny donated the flags to the town in March. Phinny, like many Telluride locals, is continuing to find ways to help and support the people of Ukraine in our small town.
"I hoped that hanging the flags would not only show Telluride's support for the people of Ukraine but also encourage members of our community to want to do more to directly help relief efforts there. I want to inspire hope and ease pain and suffering where we can," Phinny said.
In a statement from Telluride Interim Acting Town Manager, Greg Sund, Town Council agreed to display the “Ukrainian and U.S. Flags on Colorado Avenue to show solidarity with Ukraine in their efforts to defend their country from Russian attack.” Officials thanked Phinny for the purchase.
“By doing this, the Ukrainian flags are a constant reminder of the need to support Ukraine and the Ukrainian people through donations to organizations working to make a difference in support of extreme human need in Ukraine,” Sund said.
Since the Russian invasion, the Daily Planet has written three stories about Ukraine. The first went in depth about the impact of the war across Europe. Another told the story of Elena Demura, whose sister fled Elena's hometown of Kryvyi Rih in Ukraine, while a third shared local teacher Yana Pollard's journey to Eastern Europe to help her Ukrainian family seek refuge in Ireland.
"Please don't turn your back towards this problem. My people in Ukraine never thought that they would be in this situation. And as long as people are together, as long as they feel supported, as long as they are caring about each other — I feel like it's all we can do at this point," Demura told the Daily Planet in the March 18 story.
On March 20, a silent peace march to show solidarity with Ukraine was held, as dozens of people made their way down Main Street. However, many locals are wondering what more they can do. Some locals, including Nancy Kerr, have started doing their own research into what nonprofits and avenues would most benefit the cause.
"I am so concerned about the tragedy in Europe. I know there are people that are very concerned but don't have money to spare, but those who do … and there are many of those people who can send even a small amount … every little bit is going to help people who are not going to be going back to Ukraine anytime soon. I think that's the tragedy of this horrible war," Kerr said.
Kerr is an obstetrician, while her husband is an emergency physician. Together they've traveled to various disaster zones around the world to volunteer their services and skills. In 2010, Kerr traveled to Haiti with a U.S government team after a devastating earthquake. Kerr said she and her husband debated traveling to Europe, but decided there were other ways to help that would be more beneficial to the current situation in Europe.
“The rest of Europe has highly qualified nurses and physicians, but what they need is supplies, money and food. If that were not the case, if it's someplace like Haiti where half of the physicians were killed in the earthquake, then it made much more sense to go and help out," Kerr said.
Last year, Kerr was the Telluride Rotary Club president. The Rotary Foundation recently created a channel for direct humanitarian support in Ukraine. The foundation has set up direct avenues for Rotary branches bordering Ukraine to receive grants and other districts that wish to support refugees or victims of the crisis. Anybody can donate to the Rotary Foundation online at rotary.org through their Disaster Response Fund.
Kerr also recommends those who want to donate first look at charitynavigator.org as a safe and reliable resource. Charity Navigator rates nonprofits to help people find organizations that align with their "passions and values." Regarding the crisis in Ukraine, 43 nonprofits are listed.
"Charity Navigator presents this list of highly-rated nonprofits engaged in relief and recovery efforts in Ukraine and the surrounding region," according to charitynavigator.org.
The list includes organizations specializing in medical services, medical supplies, emergency housing, food and long-term assistance.
According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, as of Monday, 4,244,595 refugees have fled Ukraine.
“There are many organizations offering assistance,” Sund said. “People are encouraged to give to the organization or organizations of their choice.”
