The festival may have a new name, but the Telluride Autumn Classic, formerly known as the Telluride Festival of Cars & Colors, is still bringing the very best in automobiles, motorcycles and aviation to Telluride this weekend, beginning Thursday, for the organization’s sixth event after a year off during the pandemic.
Festival founder Ray Cody explained the name change came about after he met marketing professional George Bennett, who explained that a name change and rebrand would help the event expand its reach, particularly the global market.
“I’ve always felt that this should be scaled to a global market. I go to other events around the country, and I don’t see a venue that compares to Telluride, Colorado. That being said, I brought this company in, and the first thing they tell me is that my name is wrong,” he said. “They’re experts; I’m not. The Telluride Autumn Classic is a culmination of everything Telluride has to offer at this time, including great wine tastings, food, beautiful evening atmospheres. We have cars, motorcycles and planes as well. … The vision has always been to sell it as the venue.”
This year also features more VIP experiences, including fine dining and a Hangar 29 after-hours party Saturday at the Telluride Regional Airport. The events Cody are most looking forward to this year include Saturday’s British Invasion event at Hangar 29 that will feature John Lennon’s 1965 Phantom V Rolls-Royce, which is looks like it’s straight off the cover of “Yellow Submarine,” as well as a Beatles tribute band.
“The Saturday night event is going to be spectacular. It’s going to be the first time in our young history that we have not had a guest speaker. This year we found John Lennon’s Rolls-Royce. It’s a signed car,” he added. “We’re doing a fireworks display out at the airport. The whole town will be able to see it. It’s basically what the Fourth of July grand finale would be. It’s only two minutes long, but it’s going to be spectacular.”
Festival sponsor McLaren Automotive is also debuting the first 2022 McLaren Aurtora, which is a high-performance hybrid sport scar, in North America at a special VIP event at Hangar 29.
“With Artura, we started with a clean sheet. The McLaren Carbon Fibre Lightweight Architecture (MCLA) at its core is all-new. As is the High-Performance Hybrid powertrain. And so much more,” according to the McLaren website. “Our relentless pursuit of lightness reaches another level. Aerodynamic efficiency is more advanced than ever. Helping to shape a minimal, beautiful new design. From the rear suspension to the advanced E-differential, every new element contributes to a uniquely intense driving experience. Ultra-light engineering. Blistering electrified power. Sublime agility and engagement. McLaren to the core. For the next generation.”
Festival favorites like the classic car and motorcycle concours on the golf course in Mountain Village, arts and sculpture festival in Heritage Plaza, and free car show on Telluride’s Main Street are also part of this year’s festival.
Cody explained the Classic Car Club of America will be featured during Saturday’s Classics on Colorado Ave. from noon to 3 p.m.
“That’ll be the old Duesenbergs, Packards, Cords, Chryslers and Buicks. The big, old cars that our grandfathers and great grandfathers would have driven,” he said. “Those cars are staging on Main Street Saturday and that’s a free show to the public. I hope the town enjoys it because these are world-class automobiles.”
While Cody typically travels to car shows around the country in curating the festival, he wasn’t able to over the past year, but he thanked his wife and festival cofounder Anita Cody, as well as festival director Christine Gamage, for helping put together a top-notch event this year.
Passes are still available. For more information, visit tellurideautumnclassic.com.
