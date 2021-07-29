The National Weather Service forecaster minced no words. “You’re definitely going to be under the gun for some more heavy rain,” Grand Junction meteorologist Jeff Colton said. “It’s going to continue through the weekend, with this deep monsoonal flow.”
Prolonged, drenching moisture is welcome in a drought — “It’s great news,” Colton noted — but can also present big risks. On Wednesday, the San Miguel County Sheriff’s Office tweeted some advice that is becoming routine: “Drive with caution and watch for crews.” CDOT workers were cleaning up along Highway 145 near Specie Creek, a stretch of road that had been “closed in both directions due to mudslides.”
Motorists aren’t the only ones who need to take care these days.
“Hopefully, people take precautions and try to get out of the backcountry before these storms hit,” Colton said. “Friday looks really, really aggressive” when it comes to thunder, lightning and flash flooding. “By 1 p.m., people should be getting off of those (backcountry) roads, and heading back down into safety zones in this type of flow. The initial storms will fire pretty much from the top of the mountain, around 14,000 feet, down to 8,000 feet.”
Forecasters expect the pattern to continue. “Right now, it’s looking like things will try to dry out about Wednesday of next week,” Colton said. “But then the moisture comes back by the end of the week. It’s really only a one-day break.”
In short, from a forecaster’s perspective, it has been an extremely productive monsoon season so far.
As Colton put it, “It’s probably been at least five years since we’ve had moisture this good.”
Aggressive weather calls for exceptional care behind the wheel, though. Skyler McKinley, regional director of public affairs for AAA Colorado, offered some advice.
“Speed is the thing that can turn a nice summer drive dangerous, even in dry conditions,” McKinley noted. “In wet weather especially, you want to slow down and reduce your chances of hydroplaning,” a phenomenon “that is relatively rare in Colorado — “we don’t always get that kind of moisture” — but which nevertheless can occur in conditions like we’ve seen lately.
“We know from physics that even new tires can lose contact with roadways at speeds of as little as 35 mph, causing you to end up in a ditch or to strike another vehicle,” McKinley said.
A monsoon is also a good time to replace your vehicle’s windshield wipers, “if they’ve been skipping or skidding. Most people think you need to change them every couple of years. In Colorado, you should do this every six months,” he added. Wipers naturally deteriorate in this state’s climate, “which varies between intense cold and intense heat. We just use ’em a lot, and we use them to extremes,” McKinley said. “You’re probably going to be relying on headlights, brakelights and turn signals” in low-visibility monsoonal weather, he added. “Make sure they’re all operating properly.”
Don’t employ cruise control in the rain, either (the systems are “really only built for dry conditions”).
Make sure your tires are properly inflated — you’ll find the information in the owner’s manual, not on the tire, which lists maximum inflation information. Use a quarter, turned upside down and placed in the groove of the tire, to ensure that the tread is adequate.
“If you see Washington’s head, you probably need new tires, not only right now but for winter,” McKinley noted.
“Don’t speed, don’t text, and don’t assume other drivers know how to navigate these conditions,” because they probably don’t, he summed up. “This is a time when you want to be alert, focused, and engaged. You want to do everything intentionally behind the wheel: avoid slamming your brakes and turning sharply.”
In short, be the very model of a defensive driver.
