Remember Dec. 31, 2019? Recently, we got a taste of how it was before a pandemic changed our lives. In the summer of 2021 through the fall season, the calendar was filled with the promise of holiday events. However, this New Year’s Eve will be more reminiscent of 2020. As of this week, San Miguel County Public Health Director Grace Franklin reported 286 active local COVID-19 cases. Mountain Village Mayor Laila Benitez is still looking forward to the New Year, despite the recent uptick.
“As much as we are happy to see the past year in the rearview mirror, I’m more focused on the front windshield, which is so much larger. We may be a small community, but we can do great things. Bring 2022 on. We got this,” Benitez said.
While many events in the region have been canceled, the Telski torchlight parade into Mountain Village and then into Telluride will still occur, starting around 6:30 p.m. A corresponding fireworks show will follow the parade in Mountain Village. The parade offers a chance for people to celebrate outside, while socially distancing.
The Town of Telluride was also planning to have fireworks and a celebration outside of the courthouse. However, all town events have been canceled, and “gatherings are strongly discouraged,” according to a statement from town public information officer David Nepsky.
“The Town of Telluride’s New Year Eve’s Celebration Event is canceled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the current San Miguel County Public Health Advisory in response to the highly contagious omicron variant case surge in Telluride. We thank you for your cooperation with our efforts to help slow the rapid rate of spread in our community,” Nepsky said.
Telluride is not alone in its cancelation of New Year’s events. Neighboring towns like Ridgway and Norwood also decided to call off most celebrations. The free chili dinner in Norwood has been postponed “for the health and safety of the community,” according to a Facebook post from the Town of Norwood. The fireworks show might also be postponed due to high winds in the area.
“It’s really going back to the basics,” Franklin said.
For those planning to celebrate, she recommended small and intimate gatherings or an outdoor activity where people can stay warm while also communing with friends. Franklin herself plans on watching the torchlight parade in Mountain Village.
“Going to indoor, crowded places where mask compliance is not going to be well maintained is not where you want to be right now, especially during a surge. And, of course, if someone is vulnerable, whether they are not fully vaccinated, immunocompromise, or over 60, really reassess and check their risk budget. Is it really worth it?” she added.
Most recently, the Last Dollar Saloon canceled its New Year’s celebration. The bar will open early on Friday at 1 p.m. and plan to close at 9 p.m.
Fortunately, events are not the defining characteristic of New Year’s Eve. The dawn of a new year offers everyone a moment to pause and reflect on the past and look toward what is to come. As Tennyson said in his poem “Ring Out, Wild Bells” from “In Memoriam A.H.H.:”
“Ring out the old, ring in the new,
Ring, happy bells, across the snow:
The year is going, let him go;
Ring out the false, ring in the true.”
Telluride Mayor DeLanie Young shared her New Year’s resolutions for the community.
“Be patient. Be kind. Take a moment to walk a mile in someone else's shoes. Listen. Truly listen,” she shared.
Ridgway Mayor John Clark, as well as Benitez, hope to see housing options improve in their communities as part of their New Year’s resolutions for their respective towns.
“I believe it will continue to be the number one issue facing our community in 2022,” Clark said.
Benitez’s 2022 resolutions also include meeting needs around medical care, transportation and environmental sustainability.
“But the last 18 months have made it clear to me there is no goal we cannot accomplish and no challenge we will not meet when we are working together. In the year ahead, Mountain Village will be launching at least two new, large-scale employee housing projects, completing a two-year project to increase accessibility and safety for pedestrians and bikers, and making big decisions for the future of the gondola. It’s going to be a busy year,” Benitez said.
For her personal resolutions, Benitez wants to spend more time with family and friends, as well as more time skiing and hiking.
“And more time spent appreciating the amazing place I’m lucky enough to call home,” she added.
To keep up to date on the torchlight parade and fireworks celebration, follow @tellurideski or @townofmountainvillage on Instagram.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.