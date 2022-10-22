Edith (Edie) Mae McGlynn, a vivacious beauty at age 92, passed away on Sept. 26, 2022 in Lake Placid, New York surrounded by loved ones. She was born in Roxbury, Vermont on Aug. 12, 1930 to Oliver and Lillian Belle Hazelton. Always with a twinkle in her eye, Edie lived with intention and devotion to the many interests and activities of her children and grandchildren.
Together with her husband, John B. McGlynn, they raised seven children until his passing in 2004. Edie welcomed cows, horses, a ram, chickens, geese, turtles, snakes, the occasional hawk, and a brood of St. Bernard dogs while renovating an 1880s French colonial.
Edie is remembered as a grandmother to Shayne, Tyler, Stanzi, Robert, Richard, Colin, Alec, Kendahl, Birk and Katrina. When not going trick-or-treating with a grandchild, Edie enjoyed being a fashionista, aspiring artist, accomplished gardener and life-time skier.
While growing up in Peekskill, New York, Edie was a cheeky, peppy cheerleader for many sports teams and those traits grew stronger throughout her active life. She was especially proud of her first post-graduation job in IBM’s burgeoning graphics department as a type-set designer and created the “dancing girl” graphic icon for a new keyboard. Edie was a female pioneer in the ski industry acting as a patroller and ski school director. Later in life, Edie was a licensed real estate agent and member of the EMT rescue squad.
Cherished sister of Elizabeth Anderson of Maryville, Tennessee, Edie was predeceased by Gilbert Hazelton, Lillian Belle Hayes of Surfside, South Carolina, and Henry Hazelton of Grafton, New York. Edie is survived by Michael McGlynn of Lake Placid New York, Cynthia Bischak of Palatine, Illinois, Eileen McGlynn, Maine, John McGlynn and wife Maggie of Waterbury, Vermont, Sheila Roufa and husband Lee of Telluride, Colorado, and 11 great-grandchildren and four nieces and nephews.
Remembrance donations may be sent to the Brain Injury Association of America (Biausa.org) in honor of son Kevin.
