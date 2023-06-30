Telluride athletes pose tough competition for nation's ski academies

While the Telluride Ski and Snowboard Club (TSSC) is and always will be a community program focused on inclusion and access for all, last season 16 athletes qualified for national championships across five disciplines, creating an elite cadre of athletes within the club.
To remain competitive with ski academies across the country, TSSC coaches collaborate with other regional ski clubs to share training terrain, coaches, professional knowledge, and transportation and to shoulder responsibilities around competitions like securing gear, gates and setting courses.
By all accounts, the most elite level ski programs in the country are ski academies — from Steamboat, Vail and Team Summit in Colorado to New England and across California and Utah — all actively recruiting talent, often from grassroots programs like TSSC.
“We’re at a disadvantage competitively because of the small pool of talent from which we draw,” explained Alpine Director Larry Gianatti. “We get less snow time as we don’t have a dedicated training venue like the academies do. That said, as a community program, we’re pretty darn well supported.”
When he returned to coach for TSSC in 2015, Gianatti launched training camps in the spring, summer and fall. With a mission to retain athletes in the program through high school, he implemented an eight-year comprehensive skill development curriculum for athletes ages 8-13 under the tutelage of TSSC coaches, many with World Cup and Olympic experience. Now, these efforts are paying off.
“In the past five years in the Rocky Mountain Division, our alpine division has had the highest percentage of athletes competing to qualify for U-14 and U-16 championships,” Gianatti enthused.
The Daily Planet caught up with TSSC Executive Director Justin Chandler who’s been in Mt. Hood over the past several weeks with three other coaches and 10 athletes for an annual alpine ski training camp.
“Now that some of these kids have taken skiing to the next level, instead of going to an academy, they’re committing to Telluride,” he explained. “So we need to commit to them and give them what they need — what they would get from a ski academy — and do that in Telluride.”
For TSSC, that means collaborating with other like-minded programs.
“We’ve talked to other very strong clubs with strong coaches who we’ve worked with before, and we want to take that collaboration to the next level,” Chandler said. “Whether that’s taking a group of non-academy kids and training together or competing and traveling together. When there are so few athletes at this top level, it’s a lot of travel and training to do alone or with one other kid. In collaborating, there are more teammates and camaraderie, and it’s more cost effective.”
While a phenomenal athlete will occasionally emerge out of Durango or Powderhorn, TSSC has already developed a relationship with Aspen, which, Gianatti says, has the best training venue in North America where the TSSC Alpine Team trains in November and December.
While TSSC Freestyle/Freeski program collaborates with clubs from Colorado, Utah and Vermont, Program Director Jeff Yingling believes Aspen Valley Ski Club, where TSSC also has a hybrid program for Freestyle/Freeski athletes, may be the most accommodating.
“We’re working together to share coaching support at International Ski and Snowboard (FIS) and regional competitions and training camps for the four or five TSSC athletes who will compete at FIS events next season,” explained Yingling, who also took his Freestyle athletes to summer training camps in Snowbird earlier this month and will head to Whistler for a training camp in July.
To illustrate the need for collaboration, Chandler posits a real situation: There are eight kids at a qualifier, and there’s one kid who’s going to a NorAm somewhere, what does TSSC do?
“I think that coach sometimes needs to go with the big group so as not to hurt the grassroots part of the program, so let’s get our kid in with somebody else,” he said. “This was happening last season, and it was a handful for all non-academy clubs. We just don’t have the numbers or resources to cover all these bases.”
Chandler explains that this effort at collaboration isn’t entirely new nor is it an official policy change; rather, it’s a switch in approach.
“TSSC coaches and training remain the same, and athletes self-select by qualifying and winning in these higher-level events. There’s no need to name an elite team. The kids that excel do so by results,” he said. “The only way to compete with academies is to keep training at home but work together as much as possible.”
The biggest goal, Chandler adds, isn’t results. It’s keeping all kids in the sport through high school.
“It’s pretty cool that we have kids competing at the highest level nationwide across all the disciplines. That doesn’t happen all the time at the community club level,” he said. “These kids are dedicating their lives to a sport, so we need some more dedication to them.”
“Unconditional support for athletes is a crucial ingredient for high performance,” added Yingling. “Small clubs need to work together more today to preserve small-town ski-club dreams.”
