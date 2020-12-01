In the ongoing battle with COVID-19, local officials recently deployed a mobile testing vehicle in offering free testing across San Miguel County, starting this week.
The Sprinter van, which the San Miguel Authority for Transportation (SMART) donated to the county in October, will be set up at various locations for weekly drive-through testing, in partnership with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
On Tuesdays, from 11 a.m. to 1:30 a.m., the mobile testing vehicle will be at the Norwood Pig Palace at the county fairgrounds. On Wednesdays, from 10 a.m. to noon, tests will be available at Telluride’s Carhenge parking lot; from 2-4 p.m., the van will be at the gondola parking garage next to the Mountain Village Town Hall building. Tests from the free, public clinics will be shipped overnight and processed within 48 hours. Results are guaranteed within three to five business days, according to a county news release. This form of testing is highly recommended for senior and at-risk populations, along with county residents who may have come into contact with the virus. Preregistration is available on curative.com the day of testing.
“We’re on the edge of making or breaking the county’s winter season. This is what we have been preparing for since March, and we are now learning that COVID-19 is a heartier virus in the cold, dry climate of winter. I implore you to augment your efforts to change current behaviors as public health supports containment through policy change,” public health director Grace Franklin said in the release. “We are working closely with the CDPHE to implement weekly and free access to testing to better inform how our efforts on the regulation side affect the spread of COVID-19.”
As of press time Tuesday afternoon, the county had 214 confirmed positive coronavirus cases, including seven hospitalizations and 27 active, as that number continues to rise, marking a significant spike over the past month.
Public health confirmed and announced 13 new positive cases from test results received from Nov. 24-26. All thirteen are residents and are currently in isolation, including a 69-year-old male, symptomatic, community; 63-year-old male, symptomatic, community; 42-year-old male, symptomatic, community; 42-year-old male, symptomatic, community; 37-year-old male, asymptomatic, workplace; 32-year-old female, symptomatic, travel; 28-year-old female, asymptomatic, community; 27-year-old male, asymptomatic, community; 22-year-old female, resident, symptomatic, travel; 14-year-old female, symptomatic, community; 51-year-old female, symptomatic, community; 44-year-old male, symptomatic, community; and 28-year-old female, symptomatic, community. The county COVID-19 dashboard at sanmiguelco.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard is updated every Tuesday and Friday afternoon.
A mobile testing vehicle had been on the county’s radar since the beginning of the pandemic, but the cost to purchase a van and outfit it properly was too much as resources were needed elsewhere.
“At the time, when we did the cost benefit analysis of acquiring a Sprinter van and equipping it, we couldn’t justify the massive expenditure that it would have taken to get there,” county manager Mike Bordogna said during an October Board of County Commissioners meeting during which commissioners unanimously approved SMART’s donation. “Instead we focused our energy on bolstering the testing at both medical centers in the county.”
There has been other free community-wide testing throughout the pandemic, including most recently a site conducted by the National Guard at the Lawson Hill intercept lot Nov. 11. During the event, 1,102 oral swabs were administered and 18 came back positive — eleven were county residents and seven were non-residents. The county only counts residents in its overall positive case totals.
The county moved into the state’s level red on Friday, which includes new restrictions on a number of industries, mainly restaurants, lodging and retail, as well as on social events. Gatherings and indoor events outside of the immediate household are prohibited, lodging is limited to 50 percent of daily capacity, and restaurants and bars that serve food are closed to all indoor dining, though takeout and curbside service may continue. Gyms, fitness centers and offices may operate at 10 percent capacity.
“Positive cases across the county continue to rise and urgent mitigation efforts include possible fines of up to $5,000 for violations of the public health order,” according to the release.
In an effort to enforce the latest restrictions, public health also launched a Google Form this week to enable county residents to anonymously report violations. Regulation will be subject to qualifications set forth by public health and local governments to ensure violations are pursued appropriately. The form will be accessible on the county’s COVID-19 page, covid-19-sanmiguelco.hub.arcgis.com.
Officials continue to stress the importance of following the Five Commitments of Containment: wear a mask, maintain 6 feet of physical distance, minimize group size, wash hands frequently, and stay home when sick and get tested.
For the most up-to-date county coronavirus information, visit sanmiguelcountyco.gov/coronavirus. To sign up for the biweekly county newsletter, visit: mailchi.mp/sanmiguelcountyco/smc-co-newsletter.
For more information surrounding the state’s COVID-19 dial, visit: covid19.colorado.gov/data/covid-19-dial/covid-19-dial-dashboard.
Update: Public health confirmed 23 new positive cases Tuesday afternoon from test results received through the weekend. Of the cases, 20 are residents and all are actively contagious and in isolation. There have been 216 total cases among residents to date with 20 active cases.
