SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
FEB. 9
HIT THE TRAIL: An abandoned trailer was towed from Lawson Hill.
OVERDUE IN THE BACKCOUNTRY: Search and Rescue was contacted for an overdue backcountry skier who was located and fine.
FEB. 10
WAVY GRAVY: A weaving driver was issued a citation.
ASSAULT: Deputies responded to an in-progress assault and issued a summons on multiple charges.
SMOKE ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM: Deputies checked on a semi with smoking brakes. The driver let them cool and carried on down the hill.
FEB. 11
WARRANT: Deputies made a warrant arrest in the Wright’s Mesa area.
TICKET TO RAGE: A driver passing in a turn lane in an act of road rage was issued a citation for careless driving.
FEB. 12
UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD: A local female was the victim of unemployment fraud. She was directed to the proper agencies.
MENACE: An Egnar resident filed a report of being threatened by a roommate with a firearm.
ENGINE FIRE: Telluride Fire extinguished a car fire in Lawson Hill. No injuries.
ROLLOVER: A one-vehicle accident at Falks Corner resulted in the driver being flown to St. Mary’s Hospital.
FEB. 13
WHOLE HEAP OF TROUBLE: Following a traffic stop outside of Telluride, a male and female were jailed on numerous charges including criminal impersonation, possession of controlled substances and other crimes.
FEB. 14
DUI: Following a singe-vehicle accident on Highway 145 near the Ski ranches, an individual was arrested for driving under the influence and child abuse.
FEB. 15
ROAD RAGE: Two males engaged in a road rage incident involving a threat with a weapon, had left the scene but both were subsequently contacted and one was charged.
FEB. 16
RIDING THE STORM OUT: That’s what you have to do when your windshield wipers need replacing and there’s a blizzard.
FEB. 18
MUST. GET. MAIL: Someone unsuccessfully attempted to pry open a post office box door at the Egnar Post Office.
FEB. 19
HOT UNDER THE COLLAR = COLLARED: A motorist was arrested on felony charges following a road rage incident.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
FEB. 11
POWER TRIO: Three unfounded alarms — panic, burglary and fire — demanded attention from officers.
FEB. 12
MY NEIGHBORS AND I ARE LISTENING TO PINK FLOYD: A noise complaint was resolved by shutting the door and turning down the volume.
FEB. 13
GET OUTTA MY WAY: Public Works needed a vehicle removed for snow clearing work.
FEB. 1 4
PACK OF MASKHOLES: A maskless group in a local business refused to don masks and then refused to leave. They were gone by the time officers arrived.
ESCORT: Officers escorted a driver experiencing a medical emergency to the clinic.
FEB.15
AGENCY ASSIST: Officers assisted sheriff’s deputies with a felony traffic stop.
AUDIBLE ON THE PLAY: A car camper at Carhenge was given a verbal warning.
A DAY IN THE LIFE: Numerous citizen complaints and parking issues were reported on this day, and into evening.
FEB. 17
PIPE DOWN: It was quiet upon arrival when officers responded to a noise complaint.
FEB. 18
SNOW DAZE: When it snows, the department’s hands are full with citizen assists.
FEB. 19
FRONT ROW SEATS: Officers provided traffic control at Idarado when the mountainsides were bombed.
MONEY HONEY: Two lost wallets were turned in and returned to the rightful owners.
THE LOUDNESS: The arrival of officers ensured a noise complaint was addressed.
FEB. 20
STEAMY: A long hot shower activated a fire alarm.
DOMESTIC: A domestic dispute was resolved.
FEB. 21
LOCKED OUT: On this day and night, officers assisted numerous keyless people in accessing dwellings and vehicles.
GUSHER: A water main broke.
FEB. 23
HISSER: There was a gas leak reported.
FEB. 24
END OF THE LINE: A bindle of cocaine was found and turned in to the marshal’s office. Call 970-728-3818 to claim.
NOISY LITTLE TOWN: Yet another noise complaint.
