SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE

FEB. 9

HIT THE TRAIL: An abandoned trailer was towed from Lawson Hill.

OVERDUE IN THE BACKCOUNTRY: Search and Rescue was contacted for an overdue backcountry skier who was located and fine.

FEB. 10

WAVY GRAVY: A weaving driver was issued a citation.

ASSAULT: Deputies responded to an in-progress assault and issued a summons on multiple charges.

SMOKE ‘EM IF YOU GOT ‘EM: Deputies checked on a semi with smoking brakes. The driver let them cool and carried on down the hill.

FEB. 11

WARRANT: Deputies made a warrant arrest in the Wright’s Mesa area.

TICKET TO RAGE: A driver passing in a turn lane in an act of road rage was issued a citation for careless driving.

FEB. 12

UNEMPLOYMENT FRAUD: A local female was the victim of unemployment fraud. She was directed to the proper agencies.

MENACE: An Egnar resident filed a report of being threatened by a roommate with a firearm.

ENGINE FIRE: Telluride Fire extinguished a car fire in Lawson Hill. No injuries.

ROLLOVER: A one-vehicle accident at Falks Corner resulted in the driver being flown to St. Mary’s Hospital.

FEB. 13

WHOLE HEAP OF TROUBLE: Following a traffic stop outside of Telluride, a male and female were jailed on numerous charges including criminal impersonation, possession of controlled substances and other crimes.

FEB. 14

DUI: Following a singe-vehicle accident on Highway 145 near the Ski ranches, an individual was arrested for driving under the influence and child abuse.

FEB. 15

ROAD RAGE: Two males engaged in a road rage incident involving a threat with a weapon, had left the scene but both were subsequently contacted and one was charged.

FEB. 16

RIDING THE STORM OUT: That’s what you have to do when your windshield wipers need replacing and there’s a blizzard.

FEB. 18

MUST. GET. MAIL: Someone unsuccessfully attempted to pry open a post office box door at the Egnar Post Office.

FEB. 19

HOT UNDER THE COLLAR = COLLARED: A motorist was arrested on felony charges following a road rage incident.

TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT

FEB. 11

POWER TRIO: Three unfounded alarms — panic, burglary and fire — demanded attention from officers.

FEB. 12

MY NEIGHBORS AND I ARE LISTENING TO PINK FLOYD: A noise complaint was resolved by shutting the door and turning down the volume.

FEB. 13

GET OUTTA MY WAY: Public Works needed a vehicle removed for snow clearing work.

FEB. 1 4

PACK OF MASKHOLES: A maskless group in a local business refused to don masks and then refused to leave. They were gone by the time officers arrived.

ESCORT: Officers escorted a driver experiencing a medical emergency to the clinic.

FEB.15

AGENCY ASSIST: Officers assisted sheriff’s deputies with a felony traffic stop.

AUDIBLE ON THE PLAY: A car camper at Carhenge was given a verbal warning.

A DAY IN THE LIFE: Numerous citizen complaints and parking issues were reported on this day, and into evening.

FEB. 17

PIPE DOWN: It was quiet upon arrival when officers responded to a noise complaint.

FEB. 18

SNOW DAZE: When it snows, the department’s hands are full with citizen assists.

FEB. 19

FRONT ROW SEATS: Officers provided traffic control at Idarado when the mountainsides were bombed.

MONEY HONEY: Two lost wallets were turned in and returned to the rightful owners.

THE LOUDNESS: The arrival of officers ensured a noise complaint was addressed.

FEB. 20

STEAMY: A long hot shower activated a fire alarm.

DOMESTIC: A domestic dispute was resolved.

FEB. 21

LOCKED OUT: On this day and night, officers assisted numerous keyless people in accessing dwellings and vehicles.

GUSHER: A water main broke.

FEB. 23

HISSER: There was a gas leak reported.

FEB. 24

END OF THE LINE: A bindle of cocaine was found and turned in to the marshal’s office. Call 970-728-3818 to claim.

NOISY LITTLE TOWN: Yet another noise complaint.