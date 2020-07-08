Wednesday was supposed to be the day that San Miguel County government and public health officials would have made an assessment on whether to further expand county lodging limits from 50 percent to 75 percent, but after an uptick in recent confirmed COVID-19 cases, public health director Grace Franklin sought to delay the assessment until July 20. The proposed increase to 75 percent would have taken place July 13, if officials felt pandemic-related metrics were satisfactory.
Admitting to some “nervousness,” Franklin told the Board of County Commissioners (BOCC) at its Wednesday meeting that in a small county the overall increase in visitors was being felt in the medical community.
“It’s impacting our medical center and testing,” she said.
She and county manager Mike Bordogna advocated waiting longer in order to determine if the July 4 weekend crowds would move the needles on the four metric officials use to determine further public health orders — testing, treatment, transmission and tracking. The county’s COVID-19 dashboard reflects that transmission rates in the county have moved the needle into the orange, or moderate impact, level.
“That is something to watch and be concerned about,” Franklin said.
Since July 3, six new cases were announced, though three of those cases were reported as positives from visitors and will not count toward county numbers. One of the new cases was reported Wednesday. Currently, there are 41 cases on the dashboard.
Other concerns raised by Franklin included a slow-down in test result returns, and the difficulties contact tracing personnel run into where larger groups are concerned. The combined factors have health care officials eyeing key metric figures all the more closely.
“We need to be cognizant that we are on the cusp,” Franklin said.
Members of the lodging community expressed frustration with the delay. Alpine Lodging’s Larry Mallard warned of staff reductions if lodging could not be increased in July, and that for many businesses, Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) loans are about to end.
“Staffing is contingent on levels of bookings,” he said. “We’re going to have to let staff go.”
Though visitor figures over the July 4 weekend were healthy, some economic indicators are down. Telluride Tourism Board CEO and President Michael Martelon reported that sales tax collections in Telluride were down 30 percent, while Mountain Village is down 55 percent.
Fourth of July weekend figures were partly attributable to the number of second homeowner stays, which are up 30 percent — with longer stays, reported Bordogna — and an increase in day-trippers, up 25 percent over last year. Also, lodging numbers hit their hard cap of 65 percent July 3-4, something analysts were able to see coming by July 1. Additional bookings were closed before the weekend.
But other numbers that saw an increase struck a note of concern with Franklin and others. Montrose Memorial Hospital’s ICU beds hit capacity over the holiday weekend, though there are five beds out of 21 available as of press time. At St. Mary’s Hospital in Grand Junction, there are 15 beds available. Not all occupied beds are COVID-related, but officials said the increase in visitors presents challenges to rural communities.
“Other mountain towns are also struggling,” said BOCC Chair Hilary Cooper. “It’s an impact on our resources.”
Telluride Regional Medical Center’s Dr. Diana Koelliker, medical director of emergency and trauma services, took an opportunity to remind Zoom meeting attendees that under any circumstances, much less during a pandemic, the med center is “currently an inadequate a facility. It’s very apparent.”
“We are on the verge of not being able to take care of what we need to do,” she said.
Koelliker also said that the med center has administered the COVID swab test to 200 patients per week. She reiterated that one of the key metrics officials assess to determine the way forward during the pandemic — treatment — was the med center’s capacity.
“We need an adequate facility,” she said.
Commissioner Kris Holstrom expressed support for Franklin’s cautious approach, but later suggested that the lodging community might be satisfied with a compromise solution of an increase of 10 percent to 60 percent, with a hard cap of 75 percent.
“Is there a means for a slight compromise?” she asked.
“We would be comfortable with that,” Mallard said.
The lodging subcommittee of the larger Economic Recovery Committee meets today at 3 p.m. and will discuss the lodging question in more depth. Franklin said she will seek further guidance from epidemiologists at the state level before the meeting.
In other COVID-related county business, officials are joining other area counties in applying for state funding that will employ a state-assigned epidemiologist to serve the southwest region.
“That person will assist in public health decision-making going forward,” Cooper said.
