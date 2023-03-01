The National Weather Service was calling for an additional 4-8 inches of snow from the most recent storm to hit Southwest Colorado by Thursday afternoon. Some of the snow “will be in snow bands producing squall-like conditions,” the NWS predicted, “with brief but heavy precipitation and gusty winds quickly lowering visibility.”
“There are breezy conditions out there for sure,” agreed Scott Stearns, a meteorologist in the weather service’s Grand Junction office, “but nothing as bad as the big storm system” last Wednesday, during which winds gusted to 70 mph on Gold Hill at Telski, which closed early that day.
“There will be a few lingering showers” from the current system Thursday morning, Stearns said, “but honestly, by the time your readers see this, it will be pretty much over.”
The next chance for precipitation arrives Monday “but it’s a slight chance,” along the order of just an inch or so of snow, Stearns said. “More chances for precipitation arrive later next week,” he added.
Longer term, the forecast calls for “below normal temperatures, and above normal amounts of precipitation. But from what I’m looking at, there’s a lot of uncertainty. The three main (forecast) models” — the so-called American model, European model and Canadian model — “are all in disagreement. We’re in an unstable weather pattern,” Stearns summed up. “It’s unsettled. Things are a lot easier to forecast in the future when we’re in a stable pattern, that’s for sure. That’s certainly not the case right now.”
The vernal equinox — when the sun’s “most direct rays are shining on the equator,” as weather.com puts it — may still be three weeks away. But meteorological spring — which is defined by temperature changes — goes from March 1 to May 31.
From a meteorological perspective, spring has already begun.
“Spring is generally a windy time,” as is autumn, Stearns said. “These are transition seasons. Aside from convective activity, summer is the calmest time in our region. The winter is the next windiest time, followed by fall.”
Spring is the windiest season of all.
For those who relish recreating in relative calm, “Friday will be a good day, and then the wind will start to increase,” Stearns said. “It will be gusty for two to three days starting Saturday. The wind will start to decrease again on Tuesday. Before that, the winds could gust to 20-40 mph. The more exposed areas will have higher winds.”
Palmyra Peak, the 13,150-foot pinnacle of the Telluride Ski Resort, is one such exposed area. Accessed via Lift 12 — followed by increasingly challenging hiking, depending on where you want to drop in, it offers “an in-bound experience that rivals the backcountry,” according to the online guide “Telluride’s Hike To Terrain” on telluride.com.
A friend remembers his ski down Rob Roy, one of the runs down Palmyra’s face, not merely for the stunning views and precipitous angle of descent but for the terrain you had to get navigate to get to the run itself.
“There are places where you simply can’t fall off, and you’re carrying your skis, to boot,” he recalled. “The day I hiked it, I remember there were a couple of places where you had to set your skis above you and climb up to them. There are cliffbands everywhere; there’s a patch of scruffy snow here, and a patch there. It is much more of a serious, ski-mountaineering experience than you find at most other resorts. It’s not what you expect from ‘hike-to’ terrain. It’s pretty gnarly; full-on; burly.”
Spring is the time when access to Palmyra Peak typically opens, but it happened earlier than usual this year. “We opened up Palmyra Peak and most of the Upper Gold Hill chutes for the first time this season on Feb. 12,” Patrick Latcham, the resort’s sales and marketing vice president, said in an email. “While we have had some great snow, it’s been accompanied by strong winds, which can make keeping this terrain open a challenge.”
“They’re controlling technical terrain” for avalanches, explained my friend, a former patroller. “There’s all the preparation, and getting things cleaned up. Then the winds undo all their good work.”
Palmyra Peak and Gold Hill Ridge were closed Wednesday, according to an on-mountain report. See the latest at tellurideskiresort.com/snow-report-scrape/.
