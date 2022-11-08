The Telluride Intermediate School Lego Robotics team is headed to Fruita Saturday for the First Lego League regional championships. Team members held a bake sale Tuesday to help defray the costs of the trip. Pictured before a table of treats are, from left, Charlie Clark, Henry Sieving, Lincoln Butson, Otto Adolphi, Keaton Koenig and Forest Olson with Coach Luis Tavares. (Photo courtesy of Carrie Koenig)