Call it a Christmas gift from the highway gods. The construction project on a key road between Telluride and the Front Range — a source of major delays for travelers unlucky enough to come upon it unaware — will cease operations Dec. 23, just in time for holiday travel.
The Little Blue Creek Canyon project encompasses a relatively short stretch of pavement: it’s just four miles long, from milepost 123 to milepost 127, along U.S. Highway 50 between Montrose and Gunnison. The way offers access to the Black Canyon of the Gunnison National Park, Curecanti National Recreation Area, and, crucially, a workaround for those who prefer to take a pass driving I-70, the state’s busiest east-west route between the Western Slope and Denver.
Construction on Little Blue Creek Road, which includes widening the road to two, 12-foot travel lanes “with two 4-foot-wide paved shoulders” in Segment 3 of the project and road-widening with 8-foot-wide paved shoulders in Segment 4, began last spring. Managers of the project are pulling the plug next week not just because they were thinking of holiday travelers — or because the way is getting icy, particularly on patches of asphalt that see precious little sunlight this time of year — but for other reasons, too.
“It was a combination of things,” public information manager Kathleen Wanatowicz said. “A lot of this is based on the safety of road workers, and making sure we have enough room on the right-of-way: we use this area for staging. We have massive amounts of equipment, and lots of crews. Even though it’s been generally nice and sunny, the weather conditions are changing. In winter, we can’t perform the work that is needed in this area: certain temperatures are required for asphalt and concrete to cure, for example.”
Work occasionally paused on the project this summer, after I-70 closed due to mudslides and drivers diverted to Route 50 for east-west highway travel.
“As soon as we were allowed to start back up, we were able to take down a lot of rock, drilling and blasting on both sides of the highway, inside and outside of the canyon,” Wanatowicz said. “We had high-scalers up there on ropes; they were able to complete on-site blast work. We had a full-time traffic control manager working with local business owners and land owners” who needed access to their properties despite the roadwork. “It was critical,” she added. “The operational piece of this is really important.” As is the PR piece: “There was always somebody who didn’t realize there was a closure in place” until they came upon a blocked road, Wanatowicz added. “Most disgruntled calls were from those unfamiliar with the area, or the traffic.”
(Indeed, the project has fielded more than 7,000 calls since the project began last March, “more than 50 percent of them from mobile phones.”
There is a website you can visit to learn more, at US50info.com.
“We’ve had more than 350,000 unique visitors” online since the spring, Wanatowicz said, “and more than 5,000 people have subscribed to our text-messaging system,” which offers updates.
Through Wednesday, Dec. 22, the Little Blue Creek Canyon stretch of U.S. 50 will likely be open to alternating, one-way traffic during the day (there will be no night closures). “We’ll try to work until the 23rd,” Wanatowicz said. “We don’t know when we’ll reopen in spring, we really don’t.” For now, “We’re closing up shop. We always knew there’d be a break, and here it is.”
Traffic impacts from the project are expected through November of 2022.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.