As recent snowfall has forewarned, winter is coming. While that means the start of another ski season, like last year, it also means another winter with the COVID-19 pandemic.
San Miguel County officials discussed what the upcoming season might look like from a public health perspective Wednesday during their regular Board of County Commissioners meeting, which was held in Norwood.
County public health director Grace Franklin recommended continuing the current indoor mask mandate through November, and most likely beyond.
“Moving into November, I think it would be prudent for us to continue our indoor public mask ordinance and reassess it on a monthly basis. … There is no need for additional policies at this time,” she explained. “We have really seen positive impacts from the mask order, and I don’t think it would benefit us to do capacity limits at this time or other approaches. … Mentally we should really anticipate some form of indoor mask order to be held through the winter. Once we make it through that piece, we know that a lot of folks will have that vaccination from (ages) five-plus onward, boosters will be available, and we’ll be out of the seasonal upswing that we see in the winter.”
The FDA recently announced it is reviewing, and in some cases approving, COVID-19 vaccines for children as young as five.
Commissioner Hilary Cooper asked if public health has been working on a more in-depth winter mitigation strategy, especially given the data collected over the last year of the pandemic.
“You’re recommending for us to keep the indoor mask mandate in place, and you said you don’t recommend any more mitigation at this point. One of the things we talked about last time is giving our community a little more certainty and looking to create various mitigation strategies for the winter, sort of, if we are here, then this kind of thing. I appreciate that you feel that we aren’t ready for that right now, but things are going to shift considerably this winter with more travel, and I think we need to be more proactively prepared for the winter and hope we don’t have to go to the worst place,” she said. “I still would like to see a mitigation strategy in place for the winter. I believe the state is starting to ask counties, especially those with big tourist populations, to be prepared with those mitigation strategies. I don’t know if that’s something that you are still working on and not prepared to share it at this point, or decided not to work on it at this point.”
Unfortunately, as Franklin explained, public health can’t necessarily forecast or prepare for what may happen months down the road, but reverting to more restrictive protocols, like social-distancing requirements or capacity limitations, would most likely be the go-to, if transmission and case numbers suddenly spiked.
“I think it’s a little bit of both. Our crystal ball doesn’t really work for more than a few weeks out at a time. But I do agree with, how do we prepare and communicate? We do have the tools, and we know what works from a policy standpoint, but it’s all things that we don’t want to see that will impact our businesses and impact our schools and that will be distancing and capacity restrictions. I think as we look at what we’ve done previously that would be the likely path forward in our worst-case scenario,” she said in response to Cooper. “I think the only thing that we can really think ahead is that it’s unknown. We’re in a completely different place than we were last winter in having vaccines available and having such a high uptake from our community. I don’t know if there is a true tangible benefit to these other more severe measures knowing that we have so many other layers of protection at this point. I feel like putting out those pieces might cause more unnecessary concern than the reality that we’re facing currently.”
Through collected data, including continued tests at the wastewater treatment plant, Cooper explained that the numbers show case counts typically spike whenever there is more people in town.
“I appreciate your approach Grace, and really hear what you are saying. In terms of messaging and gaining compliance, half the battle is in messaging and encouraging personal responsibility. I think now that we have the knowledge of the past year and the past winter, there is a very direct correlation of when visitors come into our community and a sharp spike in disease transmission, of course, in the east end (of the county),” she said. “I think that we have an opportunity with that knowledge that we now have to pick up our communication, to target our communication, to target those places indoors, and really plan ahead for that, so that we can, ideally, avoid the complicated capacity restrictions approach, which we all know caused a lot of heartache all around, regardless of whether it was effective or not. That’s how I’m thinking through this winter and how we have to balance that. Let’s keep encouraging people to do the right thing, while also being prepared with the amount of information we have now at our disposal.”
As flu season begins, Franklin also shared that flu shots are now available, and many people have already received one.
“I did want to call out two big numbers that are team is really proud of. As of (Wednesday), our county public health department has administered 384 flu vaccines. Last year, I think, we hit this number after January. The interest from the community has been tremendous, and then the work from our team to really maximize different clinics and outreach to people has been huge,” she said, adding, “San Miguel County as a whole, public health and the medical centers, has administered a little over 9,500 COVID-19 vaccines in less than 10 months. That’s really a tremendous lift for such a small community.”
COVID-19 booster shots are now available to most, she added, and there will be several clinics held throughout November, including some organized by the state health department.
While the pandemic is still present, there were 14 new positive COVID-19 cases in the county over the last week, according to Franklin. That number is lower than more recent weekly totals, particularly since August, when the latest indoor mask mandate was put into place.
Two people are currently hospitalized, she added, but are doing better.
“We currently have two individuals that have been hospitalized and have been critically ill, but as of (Tuesday), it sounds like both of them are beginning their path to recovery and have plans of discharging out of the ICUs. That’s pretty darn exciting on our end to see some folks who have been so ill starting to recover, and we’re hoping that that continues,” Franklin said.
For more information, including vaccine clinic dates, visit covid-19-sanmiguelco.hub.arcgis.com.
