Christmas has passed, and for many, it’s time for the associated holiday tree, and seasonal décor in general, to be taken down.
This is not the case for one special tree — the Angel Tree. The small fir, strung with lights and bedecked with ornaments at the intersection of highways 62 and 145, in Placerville, continues to glow brightly.
It’s no ordinary tree, and its decorations are not mere ornaments: every fixture on the modestly sized conifer — which stands about eight feet high — is a memorial to outsized emotion.
The idea of an “Angel Tree” took root in the community in 2002, as a way to commemorate young Telluride residents Jessica Craft and Cody Simonian, both of whom who had passed earlier that year. The losses hit hard: “It was really raw for us” that holiday season, Michelle St. Onge-Kenworthy, whose family maintains the “angel” tradition to this day, has said. As Michelle and her sister drove past a scraggly, “Charlie Brown” conifer at the intersection of highways 145 and 162, inspiration struck: “We should make an Angel Tree!”
The tree has changed since that time. The original spruce was taken down several years ago by workers from CDOT, which needed to do highway maintenance work where the spruce was located (CDOT replaced the tree with a new one, just slightly around the corner from where the first tree was situated, a little closer to the Ridgway side of the “t”). Through all the changes — of literal tree, of locale — the one constant has been the St. Onge family’s determination to display memorial ornaments left by loved ones each year — and box them up later in January, and redecorate the tree the following year.
The other constant has been the steady stream of new memorials placed at the tree each year.
You might expect that in a pandemic, there would be more such ornaments than ever. “I wouldn’t necessarily say that,” said Susie St. Onge, who placed memorials on the tree that first year along with her daughters as well as members of the Craft and Simonian families. “I wouldn’t even know that until I collect the ornaments for next year.” St. Onge stores the ornaments, which now take up two full boxes, in her attic each year. “Some are handmade, some are pinecones or bird feathers or eagle feathers. Sage sticks, prayer flags, and ski tickets” have all been left behind at the tree. “There’s a huge variety of flavors,” St. Onge said. “There are some conventional ornaments, but most are pretty symbolic, which is what we ask for. Someone left a huge wreath at the foot of the tree.” A large ceramic statue has been placed there as well, as has “a large angel.”
You might imagine decorating the tree to be a bittersweet task, and while that may have been so the first few years, “I would say that the sad part is gone now,” St. Onge said. “It’s just kind of a healing, sweet and tender thing” to redecorate the Angel Tree at the beginning of each holiday season. Just like the lives it commemorates, trees are mortal, and this particular Angel Tree will no longer be next year’s. “We were the only ones who watered it,” St. Onge said, and the latest tree has not thrived in its new locale around in the corner. “It’s basically a dead tree, though you can’t tell that with the lights on it,” St. Onge said. This summer, the family will purchase a new tree, and plant it in the original fir’s location a little further west (if you would like to make a small contribution toward the purchase, send a check to Susie St. Onge at P.O. Box 914, Telluride, CO 81435).
“It will probably be a spruce again,” St. Onge said (that’s what she reckons the current tree is). “We’re thinking we’re going to get one with softer needles, about the same size as this tree.”
Times change, the tree itself will change, and fresh memorials will bedeck it. But one thing will stay the same, no matter the exact tree or its specific location: “There’s always an angel on top.”
All are welcome to place memorials on the Angel Tree through the holiday season, and beyond. The tree will remain decorated through the middle of January, after which the ornaments will be boxed up and returned to a new tree next year.
