An unscrupulous circus master, two wayward wizards and a maltreated monkey are at the heart of a whimsical tale of intrigue and magic, a tale born from a box in the box canyon of Telluride. On Friday, this original piece of theater will debut in the form of a short play at 1 p.m. in the meadow by the base of Chair 7 near the Carhenge parking lot. It’s free and open to all ages, and attendees are encouraged to bring their own seating.
It’s upwards of the 20th Moving Mountains theater camp through Telluride Academy, the local outdoor education nonprofit that’s been guiding kids of all ages through adventures big and small for over 40 years. Led by director Sally Davis, in collaboration with academy instructors Virginia Hart and Matt Blesch, Moving Mountains is all about teamwork, creativity and inclusion, with the kids cocreating a plot together and subsequently bringing it to life with the help of costumes, handmade props and of course, gripping performances from characters with names like Electric Owl and Waffles.
The plot itself came straight out of a box. Davis, a longtime director of children’s theater, begins every Moving Mountains camp with her “story box,” a box containing sundry objects from which the young actors find inspiration. Using a piece of fabric, or “story map,” each actor then places their chosen object onto the cloth and adds their own piece of the narrative to the emerging plot based on their object.
“All along we’ve used the story box to generate the story,” said Davis. “I recommend that everyone has one. We all have so many little objects that we don’t know what to do with. It’s just remarkable how many different stories can come out of the box.”
The objects and the resulting story line “offer a great window into each person’s creativity,” Davis noted, and a chance for “a real group collaboration and a piece of theater that comes directly from the kids’ minds.”
The campers, aged eight to 10, agreed that creating and producing an original piece of theater requires a dedication to and appreciation for working collectively and embracing everyone’s roles. It’s an endeavor involving many moving parts and considerations, the kids observed, ranging from making yourself heard onstage to artistic direction.
For example, the group devised a codeword of sorts (“peanut butter!”) to let each other know if they were unwittingly speaking with their back facing the audience, hindering their ability to be heard when delivering lines.
“This is one of my all-time favorite camps,” said Otto Adolphi, 9, who is pioneering the role of “Electric Owl” in the play. “One thing I want to mention is that we also get to exercise our creativity. It’s one thing just to put a costume on and do a play. But you also have to make props. You have to think about color and light and sound.”
For some of the actors, getting on stage in front of a live audience means facing down a little stage fright.
“I can be shy when I get on stage in front of all the people,” observed eight-year-old Emerson Soules. “But by the end I've gotten used to it and it was really fun, and I want to do it all again.”
For Forest Olson, 9, performing in a recent violin concert helped him to overcome the performance jitters, and in Friday’s show he’ll be combining his talents by playing the role of “a clown playing the fiddle,” which he explained to a fellow camper “is the same instrument as the violin,” but that “fiddle means a different style of music.”
Several young thespians emphasized the importance of collaboration and noted that an undertaking like “Wizard Tricks and Full Eclipse” simply cannot be pulled off by one person.
“It’s important to work together and include everybody,” said 10-year-old Rylee Overly. “Everyone’s part is important, no matter if it’s a big role or a small role.”
Lila Goldberg, 8, agreed, noting that “you need a lot of people to make a play, you can’t do it all by yourself.” In addition, she said, acting has helped her learn to “speak louder, because if you just whisper then no one is going to hear you.”
Acting, it seems, offers ample lessons both on and off the stage. For the actors and the audience alike, the kids observed, perhaps the most important part of it all is that it’s just plain fun.
“Every minute and every second we’re doing something fun,” said Goldberg. “Like every minute. So you should come.”
Adolphi added, “Maybe you should write in there that it costs no money.”
The free show offers a whimsical adventure as the colorful cast of characters navigates themes of overcoming adversity, fairness, friendship and compassion. Attendees can expect a fun surprise at the end.
“It’s not going to be a long show, and if you want to have a bright spot in your day and some surprises, don’t miss it,” said Davis.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.