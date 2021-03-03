Urban denizens may not be used to witnessing brilliant astronomical phenomena, but on the Western Slope — where vast swaths of mountains and high-desert mesas lie between lightly populated towns — a pristine view of the night sky is not only expected, it’s being protected. Over the last year, both Norwood and Ridgway achieved certification from the International Dark-Sky Association — proof that these communities have worked to control light pollution and preserve pristine night-sky viewing for future generations. That brings the number of “Dark Sky” communities in Colorado to four (Ridgway and Norwood joined the Wet Mountain Valley towns of Westcliffe and Silver Cliff, “well-shielded from the most significant source of skyglow in the region,” the I-25 corridor, according to the IDA’s website).
The Western Slope is where big, dark skies can most reliably be found in this state, and an increasing number of communities are heading toward IDA-certification.
“Eastern Utah and Western Colorado is prime dark-sky territory,” said Val Szwarc, who has been advising the towns of Paonia and Crestone on achieving certification. Paonia is “not too far behind Ridgway,” Szwarc said, “and Naturita and Nucla are not too far behind, as well.” They’re all chasing not just the advantages for wildlife and human health that have been associated with dark skies, but the financial benefits of astrotourism, which draws travelers from all over to view the Southwest’s vast landscapes at night. Indeed, there is another area near Ridgway likely to qualify for Dark Skies certification soon: the outdoor recreation area just outside town known as Top of the Pines. The idea is that the area will be designated a Dark Sky Park. “Top” has had a number of enthusiastic letters of support “from Ouray County, from the Town of Ridgway, and from the Ridgway-Ouray Community Council,” Szwarc said. “They’re expected to submit their application to IDA by the middle of this summer, and I expect that it will probably be accepted. A lighting-management plan at Top was recently adopted at a February meeting, which strictly regulates the current lighting to maintain the pristine, dark-sky environment” that all who visit currently enjoy.
“We’re hoping for some outdoor viewing sessions” at Top this summer, Szwarc added, “and that the pandemic will be behind us to some extent. We’re waiting to see how things shake out this spring. Some of us have concerns about whether the coronavirus’ variants may become a predominant issue around here, come late spring or summer. There’s also still quite a bit of the population that refuses to take the vaccine. Between those two issues, it’s unclear” if larger gatherings will be permitted in Ouray County, he added. “We had a few small, Night Sky tours with several people last October, and we hope to have a few more this spring and summer, assuming COVID is manageable.”
In the meantime, those chafing to break out with their telescopes or for that matter binoculars — “If you’re familiar with the night sky, they’re pretty much all you need,” Szwarc said — have a couple of choices:
Gather in small groups or individually, as the weather warms, or tuck in at your computer and take in the latest meeting of the Black Canyon Astronomical Society. Last week, for example, astrogeologist Ken Edmundson, a NASA contractor, held forth on the “abundant sample” that the space agency managed to collect from asteroid Bennu during a touchdown on the satellite’s surface last fall. Also worth looking forward to: Astrofest, hosted by the Black Canyon National Park. The annual gathering, which was cancelled last year, is tentatively planned for September (“Again, it all depends on the course of this pandemic,” Szwarc noted).
Over the next few weeks, there’s much to be spotted from your backyard. The constellation of Orion — and its famous ‘belt’ of a trio of stars — “is very obvious in the evening sky, as well as Andromeda and the Andromeda Galaxy in the western sky at this point of the year,” Szwarc noted. “Those are pretty impressive objects to see.”
