While Telski postponed opening the mountain for a week, recent and potential snowfall forecasts have brightened the spirits of skiers and mountain operators alike.
“Right now we’re focused on building connections between our lift areas to establish the Super Loop,” Telski Director of Mountain Operations Scott Pittenger explained. “Trying to get access from the top of Lift 4 to the bottom of Lift 5; from the top of Lift 5 to the bottom of Lift 6 and from the top of Lift 6 all the way down to the top of Lift 7. We’re also still making snow in the Lift 4 and Lift 1 areas to supplement available terrain for our guests.”
As of press time Thursday afternoon, Lift 1 and Lift 4 were operating in providing access to a handful of groomed runs, along with the gondola’s St. Sophia Angle Station, which is open for hike-to access to the top of Lift 7.
“Our goal is always to be as open as possible for the holiday season,” Pittenger said. “We generally get pretty close to having most of our lifts running and this year is no different.”
With additional snow and favorable snowmaking conditions this week, Pittenger hopes to open additional terrain soon; Saturday at the earliest.
“Conditions are shaping up great on the higher terrain,” he explained. “We’ve already done quite a bit of work up high as far as avalanche mitigation and packing snow. We’re also making snow near the top of Lift 9 and on See Forever. One great thing about our resort is our high elevation. We still have a lot of snow that we got in October on our higher elevation slopes and our north-facing pitches.”
Crews started making snow in October, when the region saw a burst of snowfall and cold temperatures, which was a little early as ideal conditions for snowmaking are when temperatures dip into the teens, Pittenger said.
“We had to peel back a bit as November came our way, which was a little frustrating, but we capitalized on every moment of snowmaking to get where we are today, which we’re all proud of,” he added.
Pittenger said there is no pre-determined deadline for snowmaking imposed by the U.S. Forest Service or any other entity.
“We just like to be done by the first or second week of January each year because generally that’s all it takes for us to be done making snow,” he explained. “We only have so much of our terrain that’s covered with snowmaking. The rest we rely on natural snow, which tends to work out. Also, it’s nice to be done with snowmaking and to have that equipment and infrastructure off the mountain.”
While crews don’t generally run out of water for snowmaking, they continually monitor water flows.
“We certainly need water to make snow, but thankfully this year it hasn’t been an issue,” Pittenger said.
He pointed out that the last pitch of See Forever, above Lift 7, is the “Achilles heel” for snowmaking on the mountain because it’s very windy and snowmaking systems there are set up on a different system than on Upper See Forever. This year crews built permanent snow fencing along the skier’s left edge of Lower See Forever to capture snow and to mitigate the effect of wind across that pitch.
“Once we’re able to start making snow on that last pitch of See Forever, we won’t lose quite as much snow due to wind sublimation and see snow just floating down the town-side of the resort,” Pittenger said.
About seven years ago Telski began making large investments in its snowmaking infrastructure. This year mountain operations saw upgrades to gun automation, enabling potential snowmaking while not having to send snowmakers across the mountain to operate equipment.
“We also added portable weather stations so we can now monitor all the different micro-climates that we have around the mountain, which has helped guide our snowmaking; directing what’s going to turn on where and when and for how long,” Pittenger explained. “Previously, we went by gut and institutional knowledge. Now we’ve got hard data.”
In terms of terrain improvements, teams cut new glades over the summer in the Lift 10 area off of Double Cabins, opposite the Enchanted Forest, to establish a green-level glade. They also cut two smaller glades in the Lift 5 area in tree islands that cut through the lift line. Teams gave other glades a “hair cut” to deal with blow-downs and new growth that were choking up ski lines.
“With a strong operational team and Mother Nature on our side, we’re hoping that over the next week or so we’ll be incrementally opening more and more terrain, knowing that we’re going to be busy,” Pittenger said. “We want to give people the Telluride experience that they expect.”
For the most up-to-date resort forecast and conditions, visit tellurideskiresort.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.