SEPT. 22
Seller: Christina Wilt
Buyer: Emil and Pamela Sante
Property: 2122 County Road Y43, Norwood
Price: $380,000
SEPT. 26
Seller: Daniel Forgrave
Buyer: Jacob and Sonja Ames
Property: East Serapio Drive (vacant), Telluride
Price: $295,000
Seller: Andrew and Linda Wolford
Buyer: Boone Family Trust
Property: 125 Tristan Drive No. B8, Mountain Village
Price: $4.225 million
Seller: Darlene Brown
Buyer: Edwards Trust
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 301-2 and 301-8, Mountain Village
Price: $220,000
SEPT. 27
Seller: Beaver Canyon LLC
Buyer: Elysa Barron
Property: Beaver Canyon Lane (vacant), Norwood
Price: $300,000
Seller: Alison and Michael Wright
Buyer: Jackie Burrell
Property: County Road P52 (vacant), Placerville
Price: $418,000
SEPT. 28
Seller: Tanis Bond
Buyer: Reshma Adarwal and Sajeev Anand
Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit 644, Mountain Village
Price: $895,000
SEPT. 29
Seller: Tau Ceti Capital Ltd
Buyer: Bradley Dunlap
Property: 123 San Joaquin Road No. 5, Mountain Village
Price: $5.995 million
Seller: Malinda Warren
Buyer: Benjamin and Virginia Brown
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 406-6, Mountain Village
Price: $175,000
OCT. 3
Seller: Core Peaks LLC
Buyer: Tanis Bond
Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit 336, Mountain Village
Price: $430,000
Seller: James and Marian Cisarik
Buyer: 115 Rocky Road LLC
Property: 115 Rocky Road, Mountain Village
Price: $6.907 million
Seller: Laura Malson
Buyer: Mark Herman and Shiva Maralani
Property: 747 West Pacific Ave. No. 418-419, Telluride
Price: $2.175 million
Seller: Drummond Trust
Buyer: Laura Dew
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 206-5, Mountain Village
Price: $115,000
OCT. 5
Seller: Scott Wurm
Buyer: Assay LLC
Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit 529, Mountain Village
Price: $355,000
Seller: CW Properties LLC
Buyer: Edelweiss Holdings LLC
Property: 115 Aspen Ridge Drive units 4CC and 4GG, Mountain Village
Price: $567,000
Seller: James White
Buyer: ZKD Properties LLC
Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 309-19, Mountain Village
Price: $75,000
OCT. 6
Seller: Hibiscus Holdings & Investments of Florida LLC
Buyer: Laura and Matthew Rode
Property: 1744 West Anderson Road, Placerville
Price: $1.5 million
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.