SEPT. 22

Seller: Christina Wilt

Buyer: Emil and Pamela Sante

Property: 2122 County Road Y43, Norwood

Price: $380,000

SEPT. 26

Seller: Daniel Forgrave

Buyer: Jacob and Sonja Ames

Property: East Serapio Drive (vacant), Telluride

Price: $295,000

Seller: Andrew and Linda Wolford

Buyer: Boone Family Trust

Property: 125 Tristan Drive No. B8, Mountain Village

Price: $4.225 million

Seller: Darlene Brown

Buyer: Edwards Trust

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 301-2 and 301-8, Mountain Village

Price: $220,000

SEPT. 27

Seller: Beaver Canyon LLC

Buyer: Elysa Barron

Property: Beaver Canyon Lane (vacant), Norwood

Price: $300,000

Seller: Alison and Michael Wright

Buyer: Jackie Burrell

Property: County Road P52 (vacant), Placerville

Price: $418,000

SEPT. 28

Seller: Tanis Bond

Buyer: Reshma Adarwal and Sajeev Anand

Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit 644, Mountain Village

Price: $895,000

SEPT. 29

Seller: Tau Ceti Capital Ltd

Buyer: Bradley Dunlap

Property: 123 San Joaquin Road No. 5, Mountain Village

Price: $5.995 million

Seller: Malinda Warren

Buyer: Benjamin and Virginia Brown

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 406-6, Mountain Village

Price: $175,000

OCT. 3

Seller: Core Peaks LLC

Buyer: Tanis Bond

Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit 336, Mountain Village

Price: $430,000

Seller: James and Marian Cisarik

Buyer: 115 Rocky Road LLC

Property: 115 Rocky Road, Mountain Village

Price: $6.907 million

Seller: Laura Malson

Buyer: Mark Herman and Shiva Maralani

Property: 747 West Pacific Ave. No. 418-419, Telluride

Price: $2.175 million

Seller: Drummond Trust

Buyer: Laura Dew

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 206-5, Mountain Village

Price: $115,000

OCT. 5

Seller: Scott Wurm

Buyer: Assay LLC

Property: 136 Country Club Drive Unit 529, Mountain Village

Price: $355,000

Seller: CW Properties LLC

Buyer: Edelweiss Holdings LLC

Property: 115 Aspen Ridge Drive units 4CC and 4GG, Mountain Village

Price: $567,000

Seller: James White

Buyer: ZKD Properties LLC

Property: 567 Mountain Village Blvd. No. 309-19, Mountain Village

Price: $75,000

OCT. 6

Seller: Hibiscus Holdings & Investments of Florida LLC

Buyer: Laura and Matthew Rode

Property: 1744 West Anderson Road, Placerville

Price: $1.5 million