It’s time. If you’ve been making your way toward the home stretch of a packed festival season waiting to exhale, the opening of the Telluride Jazz Festival on Friday tells you, it’s time.
This weekend marks the return of one of Telluride’s longest enduring festivals, founded 46 years ago in 1977 with the mission of preserving jazz and engaging younger generations in it.
Over the decades, the Telluride Jazz Festival (TJF) has hosted legends from Muddy Waters to Diana Krall, from Allen Toussaint and Koko Taylor to The Neville Brothers and Regina Carter, from Dr. John, Dianne Reeves, Jimmy Herring, Maceo Parker, and The Funky Meters to Galactic, Medeski, Martin, and Wood, Karl Denson, Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Rebirth Brass Band.
It’s Telluride-eclectic to the nth degree, fusing endless variations on the theme, bringing the genre to new heights, in every sense.
With the gathering of beats and brass, of 2nd lines blending with hip-hop and rap rhymes, the Telluride Daily Planet checked in with Telluride Jazz Festival Producer Steve Gumble on the state of the art.
“It's kind of hot right now,” Gumbel said of the state of jazz. “The last couple of years there’s been a lot of connection between the hip-hop world and jazz, a lot of collaboration which has opened the door to a younger crowd. Jazz is pretty cool right now in that younger demographic.”
Telluride Jazz Festival focuses on nurturing those connections, especially in the eight years since Gumbl and his company, SBG Productions, have been producing the festival.
Gumble cites Butcher Brown from this year’s lineup as a prime example of the hip-hop crossover connection revitalizing the jazz genre.
Gumble is relatively new to the jazz scene, but he’s a longtime fixture in Telluride since founding the Blues and Brews Festival 29 years ago during his time as a local liquor store owner.
“Quite frankly, I was a fairly novice jazz listener,” Gumble said. “But I think that was almost an advantage for the festival, because my team and I book the jazz that we like, and I think it's appealing to maybe a wider audience, more than just the very pure jazz enthusiast.”
The unique nature of Telluride’s high mountain festival setting isn’t necessarily a natural fit for jazz purists, so Gumble has worked to find a winning balance.
“If we were in an urban location, in Denver, we could cherry-pick 3,000 hardcore jazz aficionados out of the city,” Gumble explained. “But to get people to come to Telluride, they’ve got camping, and there’s all kinds of components that aren’t necessarily conducive to pure jazz. So we have to broaden it.”
Exhibit A for the festival’s broadening identity is Sunday night’s headliner, St. Paul & The Broken Bones, an Alabama band described as having soul-rock roots and a psychedelic groove.
And while artists like Chick Corea, Stanley Jordan, Bonnie Raitt, Steve Winwood, Willie Nelson, Victor Wooten, Robert Plant, Sharon Jones and the Legendary Singing Stars have each played two of Telluride’s big three music festivals (Bluegrass, Jazz, and Blues and Brews), St. Paul & The Broken Bones may be the first to complete a Telluride triple play when they make their Jazz debut after already playing Bluegrass and Blues and Brews in recent years.
“St. Paul and the Broken Bones is a prime example,” Gumble said of the era of broadening. “They will not be offensive to a jazz enthusiast, but they will also crossover to a crowd that isn't necessarily here for pure jazz. There’s a little bit of everything.”
Not that attracting music lovers to Telluride is a hard sell once they find it. Nearly half the crowd comes from outside of Colorado. But getting folks into town the first time takes something extra.
“Telluride is by far the prettiest Jazz Festival in the country, if not in the world,” Gumble said. “But that doesn't mean we can attract 3,000 jazz purists. So we book a little different than your traditional jazz festivals.”
That number Gumble mentions is key to distinguishing Telluride Jazz Festival from the other big Telluride summer festivals.
It’s less than a third of the crowd for Bluegrass, eliminating many of the often-undesirable side effects of a town quadrupling in size for three days.
“The most unique thing is just the size, and that’s what people really are attracted to,” Gumble said. “Bluegrass and Brews and Blues are big. For some people, it’s sometimes almost overwhelming. This is an intimate alternative in stellar music, but manageable in size.”
In addition to the featured performances on the Fred Shellman Memorial Stage in Town Park, Telluride Jazz Festival also features ample opportunity to see unparalleled artists in cozy “Jazz After Dark” settings like the Sheridan Opera House, The Moon at O’Bannon’s and the Telluride Elks Club.
“Anytime you see good music in a small venue like that, it’s special,” Gumble said. “We turn the Elks into a jazz club. It’s low lit, intimate. We put more of our traditional jazz musicians in there, and then at the Opera House and the Moon, maybe we’ll go into the funk world, a little bit more partyish, yet still very approachable to those people that are here for jazz.”
There’s also plenty of free music throughout the weekend, from the New Orleans 2nd Line Parade down main street from Elks Park to Town Park at noon on Sunday to the full slate of free shows on the Society Stage in Elks Park.
In an effort to give back to the community while showcasing their educational component, the festival tends to feature the next generation of jazz musicians on the Society Stage, a collection of student bands and ensembles from around the country bursting with energy, rhythm and innovation.
“It’s amazing to see how talented a 16-year-old, an 18-year-old can be,” Gumble said, noting the diversity featured on Society Stage. “We’ll have a funk band or voodoo band, a brass band, all of those kinds of things. It just turns people on (who feel) like, ‘Hey, I don’t know much about jazz, but this is actually pretty cool.’”
And for the accidental tourist who happens to be in Telluride for the weekend and finds a jazz festival going on ?
“Take a right on main street, a left on Pacific Street, and there’s our box office!” Gumble said. “Walk right into the park. I highly recommend it. There’s really no venue like Telluride, surrounded on three sides by mountains and waterfalls. The view from the stage ― it’s a magical place to see jazz.”
It’s time.
Telluride Jazz Festival offers daily schedules full of events and music starting today (Friday) at noon until The Final Waltz happens at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday. Navigate to https://www.telluridejazz.org to download the schedules.
