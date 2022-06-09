You expect to pay a fee to access a national park.
You expect to pay to access a state park: at Ridgway State Park, for example, a daily vehicle pass is $9.
Fewer people, apparently, expect to pay to access state wildlife areas, or SWAs, except maybe hunters and fishermen.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is trying to change the perception that no fee is required: one is.
The number of outdoor recreationists has risen dramatically over the past couple of years in Colorado.
The CPW took notice. “Seeing a significant increase in visitation that can disturb and displace wildlife paired with people engaging in activities for which many SWA properties were not intended, the Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission voted in 2020 to require everyone who enters a SWA to possess a valid hunting or fishing license in Colorado,” a news release said.
Pushback ensued almost instantly: A lawsuit from Friends of Animals, “a group opposed to hunting,” as the Colorado Sun put it, argued that plenty of non-hunters, such as birdwatchers, rafters and others, use these lands, too. Why should these users have to purchase a hunting or fishing license?
Last year, CPW unanimously passed a new fee requirement, as if to emphasize the point that no matter who uses these places, there is a cost to acquiring and maintaining them “for the purpose of conserving wildlife habitat and the benefit of providing wildlife-related recreation.”
It now costs $9 to access a SWA for the day.
“These kinds of regulations first went into effect” decades ago, CPW spokesman John Livingston said. “These lands are for wildlife conservation, and for hunting and fishing. All the money to maintain them comes from hunting and fishing licenses” (or at least did, until last year).
Ironically, there has been pushback from both groups — hunters and anglers, and those who can’t imagine themselves hunting or fishing — Livingston acknowledged. Yet no matter which humans are using these places, no what their philosophy, there’s a detriment to wildlife habitat.
Many people don’t even understand the destruction to habitat that may be taking place.
“Primarily what we’re seeing are non-wildlife recreationists who are just unaware of the access requirements,” Norwood District Wildlife Manager Mark Caddy said. “That includes paddleboarders, kayakers, windsurfers, parasailers and campers who do not want to pay for a camping site. We also see day users who just want to cool off who are just unaware of the access requirements.”
Human encroachment has a cost, Livingston said. “In places in the state where we’re working on stream banks, or in areas which are heavily used, and people get out of their waters on their kite board or their paddle board, it takes a toll on these properties. For a lot of years, we weren’t enforcing these fees. We’re still in the warning phase: we want the public to be aware that there is a fee, and we’re asking them to have purchase a pass.”
Purchasing a pass is simple, but not easy once you get to a SWA: you generally have to do so beforehand, at a state wildlife office, or online at CPW Shop.
“Miramonte Reservoir,” and the Dan Noble State Wildlife Area, “comes to mind,” Livingston said. “It’s becoming more and more popular for paddleboarding, but with more foot traffic — with more people there — it contributes to stream-bed erosion. We’re seeing this across the board, from state parks to wildlife areas.”
Indeed, as state parks become more crowded, more and more people are visiting less-trafficked SWAs.
“You’re seeking out someplace quieter,” Livingston said. “You pull in, and there’s a body of water there. We don’t have people at all the entrance gates to these places, by any means. There are over 350 of them in the state; some are reservoirs, some are wetlands with nesting birds. These lands serve a variety of purposes.”
“Those visiting without a proper license or pass are subject to citation with a fine. After additional surcharges, the fine total if $139.50,” a CPW release says.
“We explain the requirements, and presently are in warning mode,” Caddy said. Violators “could receive a written warning, but repeat offenders could be issued a citation.”
A history of Colorado’s state wildlife areas is online at tinyurl.com/v3yfhktk. No matter who is using these special places, the wildlife that resides there can’t protect its own habitat.
“By paying a fee,” Livingston said, “we can help maintain these lands.”
