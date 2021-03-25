As the Town of Mountain Village navigates the amendment process of the town’s comprehensive plan, officials are calling on full-time residents to provide input.
The plan, which was adopted in 2011, was meant to be a 30-year “roadmap” of the future needs and direction of the town, but things have changed in the decade since then, including an economy that now features short-term rentals.
“The comprehensive plan does not reflect current economic realities, including Vrbo and Airbnb, that have transformed communities such as ours,” Mountain Village Mayor Laila Benitez said in a previous news release. “As such, we need to amend the comprehensive plan to provide future town councils, property owners and community members solid, yet flexible, guidance to inform and support the critical decisions they will face in years to come.”
Discussions or requests about amending the plan are nothing new, as both town council and community members have said the plan is “overly prescriptive” and “complicated” in certain respects since its adoption.
After launching a public request for proposals in an effort to hire a firm to oversee the process in October, the town selected MIG, a national firm with extensive experience developing and updating comprehensive plans for resort communities, in December to reassess portions of the comprehensive plan.
“We are extremely excited to bring our experience from around Colorado and throughout the country to help Mountain Village dial in the right level of detail in their plan to promote the community’s vision while allowing a degree of creativity in how that vision is realized,” said Jay Renkens, MIG principal-in-charge, and director of planning and design services. “This update will be very targeted and strategic but should have pretty large benefits in coordinating development and other improvements moving forward.”
Earlier this month, the town announced the launch of a community survey, which full-time residents are urged to complete.
“We know folks are busy pushing through the end of ski season, but we would like to urge those who call Mountain Village home to take the survey to share your feedback on the future of our community,” town public information officer Kathrine Warren said. “It only takes five or 10 minutes, and it will greatly help the town and MIG as we work through this amendment process.”
MIG is teaming up with town staff to gather input from the community, businesses, key stakeholders, the Mountain Village Design Review Board and town council via virtual public forums, interviews and public meetings. MIG will present an amendment to the comprehensive plan for town council’s consideration for adoption and potential approval this summer. The deadline to share your input on the future of Mountain Village is March 31. The survey is limited to one response per IP address and can be found online at townofmountainvillage.com/comp-plan.
Andy Rutz, MIG director of planning and design services, echoed the town’s sentiments about resident participation and explained that the survey isn’t necessarily the only opportunity people, including local business owners, will have to provide feedback and suggestions.
“In any comprehensive plan effort, robust community input is arguably the most important piece of the plan, as we're charting a course for the next 20-30 years of the community's evolution, and it's critical that the community's vision is well represented in that. In this strategic amendment to the town’s 2011 comprehensive plan, while we're not revising the overall vision for Mountain Village, we are updating the economic model and looking to help the town identify tools to more effectively implement that vision for the next 20 years or so, and in a way that provides predictable results for the community, but allows for flexibility in how to achieve those goals in the comprehensive plan,” he added.
“With that said, as we start this effort, we're really trying to reach residents, business and property owners, employees, and other key stakeholders in Mountain Village to identify their priorities for community benefits and amenities going forward — where they'd like to see those and what types of complementary uses they think would benefit the town. And this community survey is just the beginning. Over the next few months, we'll be trying to sustain this momentum by continuing to ask their input in helping us calibrate the recommendations and strategies that go into the amendment so that we can set Mountain Village up to successfully implement the community's vision in the coming years.”
The town is aiming to make the plan more of a guiding document than a regulatory one, which is more in line with traditional community comprehensive plans. The town’s economic and contemplated growth models will also be re-examined and reviewed during the process.
“A comprehensive plan should withstand the test of time and provide a solid visionary document with an eye towards desired development patterns and growth in the future,” Mountain Village Director of Planning and Development Services Michelle Haynes said in a news release. “The Town does not anticipate major changes to the comprehensive plan with this amendment process, but a simplification of the comprehensive plan that reflects changes to the real economic growth model since 2011.”
