Basketball games between Telluride and Ouray were canceled. Local clubs postponed meetings indefinitely. Schools closed. Though these public health measures were taken in the Telluride area over 100 years ago in response to outbreaks of infectious illnesses, including scarlet fever, smallpox and diphtheria, these means of preventing the spread of disease now sound familiar to present-day residents.
“Disease and treatment is not so in-your-face anymore,” said Theresa Koenigsknecht, director of programs and exhibits at the Telluride Historical Museum. “People mostly don’t give birth at home anymore. Historically, the doctor would come to treat you at home if you were sick. People died at home. It’s so compartmentalized in our lives now. Disease used to be such a part of everyday life.”
The Telluride Historical Museum is in the beginning phases of creating an exhibit for summer 2021 to draw viewers into the past for a glimpse at the history of disease, vaccines and public health in the Telluride area.
“The exhibit will give context for medical care in the past, and how contagion, prevention and treatment have evolved over time,” she said.
The exhibit also aims to connect the past to the present, allowing viewers space to process the unique historical moment we are living through during the COVID-19 pandemic. As the current pandemic has unfurled, the museum has encouraged people to keep journals, and will be soliciting community members who wish to record their experiences and memories from this year as part of efforts to preserve the historical record in real time.
“We want to hear those stories,” Koenigsknecht said. “Think about COVID, your experience, and ask, ‘What should we be persevering for posterity?’”
Perhaps we modern humans have the tendency to look back across the dusty years of history and imagine those distant inhabitants of the Telluride valley as unrelatable, not like us at all. After all, they’d never even heard of such a thing as a powder day, unless perhaps it was to stick some gunpowder in rock while looking for gold.
However, when it came to infectious disease, the Telluride residents of a century past were not so different. Quarantines were imposed to control the spread of diseases for which there was no cure, and some followed it, while others bent or broke the rules.
“It is understood that a party or parties have been given in Telluride during this week and that it is expected to resume dances,” reported the San Miguel Examiner on Feb. 1, 1919. “Both are under a ban, and anyone giving either card parties or dances, or parties of any nature, are subject to arrest and upon conviction to pay a fine.”
Health officials at the time were willing to impose fines and charges for those flagrantly violating quarantine rules, even going so far as to send out “scarlet fever patrolmen” during outbreaks.
“They hired people in town to go around and say, ‘Hey, I know you’re supposed to be in quarantine, you have a poster at your house. What are you doing out here?’” said Koenigsknecht. “They actually did arrest and fine people who broke quarantine — not very often, but it was something they tried to do in terms of enforcement.”
Meanwhile, vaccines elicited a spectrum of reactions from the populace then as now.
“People were definitely skeptical of the smallpox vaccine,” noted Koenigsknecht, referring to the highly contagious disease marked by the erupting of oozing pustules across the face and body, a virus that often killed its victims or left them disfigured.
Though some form of inoculation technology has been known to medicine for centuries, it wasn’t until the post-WWII era that vaccines became well known as a public health tool for eradicating infectious diseases. In 1947, when a merchant traveling to New York City became ill and died at the city’s contagious disease hospital, it was soon discovered he’d brought smallpox to the city. The city undertook an immediate vaccination campaign with the recently developed smallpox vaccine, with the mayor asking all residents to receive a vaccination. Within a month, 80 percent of the city’s residents had received the vaccine — over 6 million people — with ultimately only 12 cases of smallpox and two deaths.
“History is never a straight line,” Koenigsknecht observed. “If people have never experienced measles, for example, then you don’t necessarily think it’s a threat.”
While history may not be a straight line, it certainly connects the present to the past, however circuitously. The idea of taking certain actions, like quarantining or vaccinating, in order to protect the vulnerable members of a community was a commonly accepted idea in early 20th century Telluride. It was likely more accepted then, given the prevalence of commonplace infectious diseases without treatment.
“Scarlet fever cases have been reported from time to time for the past year, and now it is determined to stamp it out, and in this measure for the preservation of health, all citizens of Telluride are called on to assist,” declared an article titled “Instructions Concerning Quarantine for Scarlet Fever” from the Dec. 26, 1907, edition of the Telluride Journal. “You cannot tell when your child will be exposed and take the disease, and when it does no one can say whether or not it will be fatal. It is a matter for everyone to take notice of, and as far as is in their power, assist in.”
