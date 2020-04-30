If you’ve ever walked into a bakery first thing in the morning and caught that unmistakable whiff of bread baking to golden perfection, you know that the scent can be downright heavenly. In fact, some theologians have argued that when St. Peter’s pearly gates swing open, it’s the aroma of fresh baked bread that wafts out to greet newcomers to paradise (OK, that may be a buttered slice of imagination).
Nonetheless, as the weeks of quarantine have turned into months, the art of baking bread at home has emerged as a trending hobby for many neophyte bakers seeking to create the perfect loaf.
“I was inspired by having the down time, but also the flexibility I found in various sourdough recipes where I could still do an hour-long webinar or answer emails and not neglect the rising dough,” said local teen section librarian Dennis Andrejko, who recently picked up the skill. “I was also inspired by Blue Grouse’s Anadama olive loaf, but I’m not anywhere near that skill!”
Blue Grouse Bread, an organic bakery based in Norwood that specializes in hearth-baked sourdough loaves using Colorado-grown-and-milled flour, was founded by bread-loving cousins Hannah and Ben Rossman.
“We have indeed been hearing from some new home bakers interested in learning about making sourdough at home,” said Hannah Rossman. “We've also been selling a fair amount of our Colorado-grown, fresh-milled flour for some current home bakers, which has definitely seen an increase.”
Sourdough may well be the world’s oldest form of risen bread with its use dating back at least as early as ancient Egypt, as it does not rely on leavening agents such as commercial yeast or baking soda to create its airy texture. Instead, sourdough is created when a mix of flour and water is left out at room temperature and the surrounding microorganisms in the air settle onto the mixture. Particles of wild yeast, bacteria and other microorganisms float around in the air all the time, and as they settle onto the mixture, the alchemy of sourdough fermentation begins. Most bacteria cannot handle the starches in the flour and thus can’t multiply and ruin the starter, but wild yeasts produce enzymes that can deal with the starch. Meanwhile, the “good” bacteria — lactobacilli — makes its way into the mixture from the air and produces lactic acid. Between the trace amount of alcohol produced by the fermentation of the yeast and the lactic acid resulting from the lactobacilli, the starter acquires a unique tanginess that gives the eventual sourdough loaf its signature flavor.
Creating a sourdough starter is just the beginning of the process, though many new sourdough bakers prefer to get a starter from friends or family. Starters can stay alive for decades — indefinitely, really — and continue to develop a unique flavor and personality over the years. Sourdough starters are kept alive simply by feeding them regularly with water and flour to provide a meal for the yeast to keep munching on, which in turn creates the carbon dioxide bubbles that produce the perfect airy loaf. It’s a process of trial and error, however, and getting that ideal fluffy texture upon slicing into a fresh-baked loaf is no guarantee, especially in the beginning.
“I am having trouble with an airy loaf,” confessed Andrejko, though he added, “I’m not turning out bricks either though. My flavor profiles are there, and I am particularly proud of the flavor of my rosemary sage loaf.” He noted that throughout the learning process he’s picked up useful tricks such as using wet hands while handling the dough to prevent it from sticking to his skin. He’s also branched out into scrumptious side projects such as sourdough pancakes, pretzels and cinnamon rolls.
Overall, it’s been a worthwhile endeavor for Andrejko, who has ventured into the fermentation territory of home kombucha brewing, as well.
“Baking my own bread and brewing kombucha have been very rewarding,” he said. “Just knowing I can do that on my own makes me proud. I still go out for an Anadama olive loaf from Blue Grouse though!”
Hannah Rossman, who has been baking bread since she was a teenager, shared some words of wisdom for those who have recently taken up the edible art.
“Just keep doing it!” she encouraged. “Bread baking, especially sourdough bread baking, is a lifelong learning process. Luckily, pretty much all bread fresh from the oven tastes and smells amazing. It's the more specific details, like shaping, scoring, crumb texture, crust, etc., that take practice. The more you do, the more you learn.”
