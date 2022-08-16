Each year, the Town of Telluride does its part to not only support the arts, but also to help sustain the numerous nonprofits that work to assist the community, be it through education, child care, mental health or other social support services. That money — as yet budgeted for 2023 — is dispersed through the Commission for Community Assistance, Arts, and Special Events (CCAASE) via a grant application and review process. The deadline to apply for a CCAASE grant is Monday, Sept. 26, at midnight.
Last year, Town Council approved $253,000 for the arts and special events category and $358,000 for the community support category. Telluride Parks and Recreation Department Special Events Coordinator Amanda Baltzley said she anticipates the CCAASE board will have similar funds with which to work in 2023, and hopefully, a bit more.
“At the last CCAASE meeting the board decided to ask for a 7.5 percent increase for the Community Support Grant which will be considered by Town Council during the 2023 budget process,” Baltzley said.
Council is in the earliest stages of its yearly budget talks with a deadline to approve before the end of the year.
CCAASE Chair Sasha Cucciniello said that it is important for applicants to understand the criteria that the board uses to make its determinations on awards.
“Really research what CCAASE funds and how we work,” Cucciniello said. “Community Supports Grants are awarded based on who and how you’re helping and for the Arts and Special Events grants we really look at the economic and cultural impact you’re making in the community.”
The board also looks at ways each nonprofit that applies collaborates with other organizations in the community.
“I really look at collaborations,” Cucciniello said.
Criteria that CCAASE considers include compliance with CCAASE grant guidelines; demonstration of unique and necessary services provided; efforts to promote collaboration with other local nonprofits; commission participation in organization; long-term sustainability strategies, budget and ability to raise funds; outreach efforts and number of participants; diversity and inclusion of board, staff and community served; compliance with Town of Telluride policies and ordinances; and completeness and specificity of application. One criteria, economic impact on Town of Telluride, only applies to arts and special events applicants.
Baltzley, who job it is to process the applications as they are submitted, has a succinct tip.
“Make sure the application is complete and accurate,” she said. “The CCAASE board only looks at the information provided in the application when making decisions for grant allocations so being accurate and thorough is very important. The most common mistake on applications last year was the wrong date provided for the end of current fiscal year.”
Baltzley anticipated her office would see a similar number of applications compared to last year, and said she is looking to receive 30 to 35 Community Support applications and 15 to 20 for the Arts and Special Events category.
Now that the application period has been opened, the town announced in a recent news release that it would be using a new, online grant management system hosted by WESTAF. The system is called GoSmart, and officials are looking forward to a process made “smoother, easier and more comprehensive for applicants and reviewers.”
Town officials will also host a Grant Forum on Wednesday, Sept. 7, at noon. The forum is strongly recommended for new grant applicants (those who haven’t applied for a CCAASE grant in the past two or more years) and new grant writers or staff of past grant applicants.
The town also advises to, once an account has been set up and the applicant is logged on, peruse the Tech Tips page, as most issues tend to stem from tech problems. Officials also ask that applicants read the 2023 CCAASE Grant Guidelines thoroughly, which can be found under the “Resources” section. Additionally, GoSmart has tutorials on YouTube that will prove useful, specifically about registering, beginning and working on an application.
All grant applications are due by midnight Monday, Sept. 26. For more information and questions, contact Baltzley at 970-728-2059, or email her at abaltzley@telluride-co.gov.
The portal for the new application processing platform is telluride.gosmart.org.
