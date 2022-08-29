Telluride Mountain School starts its 2022-23 school year Tuesday, opening its doors to 113 students who will run through the traditional welcome tunnel, a happy gauntlet formed by their fellow students and teachers. Preparations for the new year at the school in Lawson Hill have been underway all summer.
Two weeks ago, the Telluride Mountain School (TMS) leadership team, comprising division heads and student leaders, gathered on campus to address student life and academic programs and to develop plans for back-to-school orientation week. The rest of the faculty returned to campus this past week, working collaboratively and preparing classrooms for the first day of school Tuesday.
Gary Stollar, who will teach humanities in the Upper School, is one of three new TMS faculty members. While he didn’t initially cut his teeth as an International Baccalaureate (IB) teacher, he comes to TMS from an IB School in Belgium where he quickly came to admire the IB program and philosophy. A 23-year teaching veteran, Stollar now lives with his wife, a lawyer by training, on Hastings Mesa where they bought land a decade ago.
“I was excited to see that TMS put the IB program into action four years ago,” Stollar said. “I’m also drawn to the outdoor and experiential education programs. This back-to-school week is really orienting me to TMS culture and philosophy. In addition to IB, I’m all-in on everything.”
Other new hires include Nicole Izzo, who comes to TMS from Ohio with a background in primary and adaptive education and who will assist part-time in the first and second grade classroom. A graduate of an IB high school program, Katie Moore has a background in Waldorf, has taught internationally as an early-childhood educator and will assist full-time in the Montessori program.
Other internal staffing shifts and promotions include Upper School Science Teacher Emily Durkin’s new role as Director of Upper School. Spanish Teacher Ross Perrot will take over as Dean of Students, a role Durkin filled for the past five years.
“I’m looking forward to continuing to strengthen the implementation of our mission, values, and pedagogy through the academic and daily curriculum,” said Durkin. “I’ll be working more closely with the Upper School teachers and supporting and guiding them in their practice.”
Two TMS teachers pursued professional enrichment over the summer. Upper School Art Teacher Todd Smith took an art residency in art installation in Ohio while Literacy Specialist and Upper School Humanities Teacher Lea Gibbs trained in “coaching executive functioning.”
Last week, TMS faculty members enjoyed an overnight retreat at High Camp, engaging in team-building and curriculum development, and reflecting on and refining teaching skills.
Each year Head of School Andy Shoff selects a mantra, often drawn from summer reading assignments and/or continuing educational environments, to set the tone for TMS community attitude and culture. Where last year the mantra was “Known, Supported and Connected” this year’s theme is “Leading with Gratitude.”
“Leading with Gratitude addresses how to be a leader while expressing appreciation for the team we’re working with,” explained Shoff. “Gratitude is attitude. We feel fortunate to be able to teach and learn in the way and at the place that we do.”
Among this week’s back-to-school orientation activities, meant to encourage schoolwide connection, team-building and authentic opportunities for leadership, is an upper school student sojourn to climb the Via Ferrata.
“We intend to double down on project-based learning this year. Post-COVID, we’re aiming to get back to some of the outside-of-school projects and opportunities we’ve enjoyed in the past, and we’ll explore new ones too,” said Shoff. “We’re also refining our social-emotional learning curriculum across the grades and we continue to refine our mind-brain pedagogy which has been a four-year project.”
Director of Admissions and Lower School and Montessori Director Tara Barnett reports that there are 113 students enrolled at TMS: 28 in the Montessori program, 55 in the Lower School, and 30 in the Upper School.
“We currently have space in the preschool and Upper School; however, I would encourage anyone interested in any grade level to contact me for a campus visit,” said Barnett.
Small but nimble enrollment in the Upper School creates unique opportunities to try new things.
“With smaller upper school classes, we’ll have the flexibility to get out of the classroom more,” said Durkin. “We have an opportunity to strengthen the traditional curriculum with more place-based and project-based learning.” Part of the final stretch of TMS’s years-long capital campaign, a fully paved parking lot with 49 spaces, sidewalks and landscaping, was completed over the summer.
“It’s really a culmination of 16 years of work to get it there,” said Shoff. “We’ve now got kids, not cars, front and center at the school.”
School officials are currently finalizing plans for new outdoor play and learning spaces, slated to break ground when school finishes next June. A capital campaign party and parking lot dedication is scheduled for Sept. 20 at TMS.
Annual outdoor education trips are poised to launch at the end of September/early-October when students will return to High Camp, overnight at Aldasoro, go on an expedition on the Green River, and backpack at Bears Ears National Monument.
For more information about Telluride Mountain School, visit www.telluridemtnschool.org.
