“Record December snow in the West,” a headline in the Washington Post trumpeted this week.
The story was accompanied by a graphic from the U.S. Drought Monitor, proof that December “eased drought conditions across the western United States,” its caption read. Yet two western states — Colorado and Wyoming — were conspicuously missing from that picture.
Scott Stearns, a meteorologist in the National Weather Service’s Grand Junction office, explained the omissions.
Colorado and Wyoming “have agriculture on their eastern sides,” Stearns explained, and are designated High Plains states.
And while the big storms in Colorado this last week “are certainly helping” the drought, Stearns went on, “it’s going to take multiple storms like this — a series of events — to get us out of this drought. Right now, according to the map that was released earlier this week, Telluride itself is in a moderate drought. The whole state is in at least a moderate drought. Some areas, like where they just had the wildfires (in Boulder County, on New Year’s Eve), are in extreme drought.”
“I’m not going to say it’s impossible for us to get out of the drought,” Stearns added. “We still have over half the winter to go.”
What is known: no moisture is in the San Juans’ forecast any time soon. “A ridge of high pressure is moving over the region early this week,” Stearns said. “By mid to late week, we’ll have another disturbance, which looks like it will mostly affect the northern portion of Colorado. Things could change,” he added. “There’s a little uncertainty about what might happen.”
But for the next few days, Stearns summed up, “no snow for Telluride.”
Indeed, the anomaly (in a ‘La Nina’ winter) may have been that so many storms kept firing across Colorado, one right after the next. “For a while, there was a large trough near the Pacific Northwest that just kept ejecting moisture and energy across our region. One disturbance after another was coming off of the larger, ‘parent’ trough,” Stearns said.
“It’s a little surprising” we had as much moisture as we did, Stearns said. “It just goes to show” how capricious weather can be. “The seasonal predictions aren’t perfect by any means. We focus on the next three or four days” in the Grand Junction office. “The longer-term forecasts are not too accurate, to be honest.”
This said, the longer-term models “are trying to bring a disturbance through” this area next weekend. “Maybe Saturday or Sunday we could be looking at something,” Stearns said. “It would be coming from the West, from the southern Great Basin.”
On Friday, Joel Gratz from the website Open Snow, which forecasts ski conditions across the state, reported the Telluride Ski Resort’s base depth of 46 inches to be 110 percent of average for this time of year. The Crested Butte ski resort, Gratz said, was 152 of average; Purgatory was 152 percent, and Wolf Creek was 153 percent. (This was before the latest round of storms, which were set to deliver up to several more feet of powder to San Juan peaks through Saturday.)
“Our observer in Telluride doesn’t report until the end of the month,” Stearns said. But certainly — as anyone who has driven local highways in this region (including this reporter) recently can attest — big snows fell uneventy. “Ouray looks not even close to a monthly record” as far as snowfall goes, Stearns pointed out. “It has received 14.9 inches, and the normal amount is about 33.1 inches. Ridgway’s snowfall totals” too, “are about half of normal.”
