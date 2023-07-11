It’s not unusual to see large numbers of cats roaming the streets in Norwood. They’re in parking lots, behind dumpsters and on the outskirts of people’s yards.
A feral cat is an unsocialized outdoor cat who has never had physical contact with humans. They are fearful of people and do not allow themselves to be handled or touched. Feral cats often form colonies based around available food sources.
With no end in sight to the feral cat population plaguing Norwood, resident Elaine Williams took it upon herself to start making a difference, however small.
“We moved in October and I was just blown away by how many cats I saw every day and night,” Williams said, who lives at Summit and Pine streets. “I am a big animal lover. My whole life, I’ve wanted to save animals. Once we got a house with a fenced-in yard, I could help in some way.”
Williams previously fostered dogs, but she was spurred into action by some cats living underneath her neighbor’s porch. Quickly realizing the task was too much for one person to handle, Williams contacted the Telluride Humane Society for help.
Ellen Williamson, president of the Telluride Humane Society, said feral cats live short, hard lives on the street.
“In the winter, these are the animals that go into car engines because it’s so cold, and they end up burned or killed,” she said. “It’s not humane...It warrants some attention from the community.”
Feral cats also often contract contagious diseases and parasites, such as feline immunodeficiency virus (FIV), which attacks the immune system.
“FIV spreads in cat colonies,” Williamson said. “That’s a whole other level of suffering…It subjects them to colds, fever and pneumonia. They lose their teeth.”
Getting the cats off the street in Norwood has been a collaborative effort. Williamson said the Humane Society is providing the traps, food and supplies necessary to catch the cats, while Williams is setting the traps and fostering them. The Telluride Humane Society foots the bill to have them examined by a veterinarian, where they will be given vaccinations and either spayed or neutered. The cats will eventually be adopted out to new homes.
On average, a single cat can have three litters of kittens per year, with the average number of kittens in a litter between four to six.
“The amount that cats can procreate is staggering,” Williamson said. “Especially if there’s no action to limit the population.”
It is entirely possible for feral kittens to adjust to life indoors with time and patience. The process can take anywhere from a few weeks to a few months.
Williams recently trapped seven kittens from two different litters, which she is now fostering.
“It’s been a week and a half, and they are like normal kittens now,” she said. “I work from home, so I can get face-to-face with them every few hours…they are curious and playful.”
While the kittens are not yet ready to be rehomed, Williams said three of the seven are already spoken for.
Other people wanting to help with controlling the feral cat population in Norwood are encouraged to contact the Telluride Humane Society. Williamson said that although it is “incredibly compassionate” to feed feral cats, people should consider taking it a step further.
“If you’re feeding them but not getting them spayed or neutered, maybe it should be a whole picture,” she said. “If you want to help, food is just one component.”
It can be more difficult to rehome an adult feral cat, but the cats that are too aggressive or skittish to be adopted as house pets make ideal residents for farms and ranches, Williamson added.
“We try to get them somewhere with some sort of ownership and shelter,” she said.
As for Williams, this is just the beginning. She has her eyes on another litter of feral kittens down the street.
“I’d like to believe Elaine has created an initiative here,” Williamson said. “If you lead by example, it becomes contagious.”
