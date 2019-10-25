The buzz surrounding Telluride’s recent housing lottery at Longwill 16 and Silver Jack may have settled a bit, but excitement from lottery winners continues to swirl. The San Miguel Regional Housing Authority projects units will be move-in ready by mid-to-late November.
“Most units are near completion. They'll be adding appliances soon,” lottery coordinator Courtney McEleney said.
Hearing the description of the new units sounds like a Telluride dream. “Residents can expect energy efficient systems, in-floor heating, covered parking, in-unit washer and dryers, garages in Longwill 16, and great neighbors,” McEleney said.
Local lottery winners Lindsey Mills and Maggie Stevens are overjoyed to have been selected.
“I feel incredibly lucky to have won the housing lottery,” Mills said. “Never in a million years did I think I would be able to officially call Telluride my home.”
Stevens shared the same feelings, saying she and her husband Sam feel as though they’ve won the actual lottery.
“You say, ‘What if our number gets drawn?’ a lot during the whole process, but always end up back to, ‘We probably won't get a unit.’ So to actually have gotten one is amazing and still kind of surreal,” Stevens said. “We just feel incredibly lucky and grateful.”
McEleney said the San Miguel Regional Housing Authority (SMRHA) received 100 applications and 94 were considered qualified households. Altogether, 26 units were up for grabs to lottery winners.
Those who were awarded units were given more than just a permanent place to live; they received peace of mind.
“I'm most looking forward to the sense of stability that a place to set some roots will afford me,” Mills said.
Having a stable, affordable place to call home in an area where finding such housing is challenging, limited and expensive, provides more opportunities to plan for the future and consider the big, long-term picture.
Mills expressed a sense of confidence in planning for her future now that she has a permanent home.
“The prospects of launching a business feel much more realistic,” she said.
“The Longwill 16 and Silver Jack housing projects bring much needed affordable, safe and secure housing to 26 local households who are providing vital services and work in Telluride,” McEleney added.
Feedback regarding the application process has ranged from positive to strenuous, but most involved agree the elements of the application process were necessary.
“It's definitely stressful for everyone involved,” Stevens explained. “The whole process kind of puts you through the ringer.”
Mills shared the same sentiments, but also noted that the extensive application process was imperative.
“The lottery process was difficult, but rightfully so,” she said. “The process ensures that folks who are truly contributing, and interested in continuing to contribute to the town, its business and its growth are the folks that qualify.”
Despite the tough application process and the anticipation-filled lottery selection, Mills and Stevens reported that the SMRHA was very supportive and helpful.
“We've received very positive feedback about the lottery application process and the projects,” McEleney said.
“The staff at the SMRHA made the process seem less arduous,” Mills shared. “I worked with Courtney McEleney the whole time. She was simply wonderful and just exuded positive vibes, making it feel like less of an event to lose sleep over.”
Many agree that the Silver Jack and Longwill 16 lottery was a huge step towards providing more permanent housing to locals who contribute to the community. Yet many are aware of the flip side to that coin, as well.
As Mills pointed out, there were 94 qualified applicants and just 26 units in the lottery. That still leaves a good number of locals without permanent housing, not to mention those who would probably qualify but did not apply.
“I'm exceptionally grateful I was lucky enough to win, but we left 68 households without their forever homes,” Mills said. “The 94 households that applied this time around are integral contributors to this town in many ways. They work multiple jobs, support nonprofits, sit on various boards and put money back into Telluride to boot.”
Given that the area is still experiencing a housing crisis, Mills added that the only way for the town to continue to thrive is for the community to band together, work to bring even more housing opportunities to the area, and to support one another.
“I cannot emphasize enough how important these housing opportunities are for the community,” Mills said. “It's imperative that the town come together to work towards affordable housing initiatives — to update Shandoka, build new homes and ultimately support these applicants who want to give all they have to Telluride.”
