Even as Telluride’s winter season hits its stride, San Miguel Authority for Regional Transportation (SMART) officials are looking ahead to its off-season bus schedule. At its Thursday meeting, held via Zoom, SMART board and staff discussed potential route and schedule modifications that could carry over from the period of time the gondola is paused for its bi-annual maintenance and repairs in the off-season, to a more permanent, year-round plan.
SMART took on the off-season bus route for the first time last fall, explained operations manager Kari Distefano. With the gondola shuttered each off-season, commuters instead rely on bus transportation between Telluride and Mountain Village, with service to Lawson Hill included. Last year’s first go at operating the off-season bus schedule was an opportunity to learn from mistakes, and to get feedback from the route’s regular riders.
“We started looking at trying to rectify some of our timing and consistency issues,” Distefano said. “In general, the Lawson Hill riders appreciate the increased service but we did get a lot of feedback about the timing. The school kids had to get up a little earlier and they were not happy about it. And we heard a lot about that. So we took a look at the timing.”
With an effort to address timing and consistency issues, SMART took a look at some key connection points, including the Bustang schedule (the regional bus service makes a stop at the Lawson Hill park and ride lot in the morning and evening), start times for students at both the Telluride schools and the Mountain School, and getting commuters to work in Mountain Village and Telluride for early morning and later in the day work starts. Ideally, Distefano said, keeping all the timing the same from off-season into regular season has its advantages.
“At our January meeting we discussed adjusting the Lawson Hill schedule to a 45-minute headway in an effort to address these (timing) issues as well as enhance the on-time performance of the Lawson Hill bus during peak congestion times on the Spur,” Distefano wrote in her memo to the board. “We have developed an option for the Lawson route that would fold comfortably into the off-season route with 45-minute headway, which would eliminate the necessity of re-training drivers. This option would provide service to the Mountain Village from Lawson Hill during the regular season at peak commute times. This option would also lock in several common time points that would not vary between the Lawson and off-season schedules.” Specific revisions for the board and SMART’s citizen’s advisory panel to consider also include: During regular season, the adjustment of the Lawson Hill route to 45-minute headway; during regular season, the addition of a bus during peak travel times that would serve Mountain Village from the Lawson Hill Park and Ride; the addition of a stop at the Lawson Hill Park & Ride by the Down Valley bus; the addition of a stop at the Lawson Hill Park & Ride by the Nucla/Naturita weekday bus at the Lawson Hill Park & Ride; the addition of a stop at the Lawson Hill Park & Ride by the weekend Norwood bus; the addition of a mid-day, late evening bus to and from Norwood with times to be determined pending a survey of the existing commuters and comments from the SMART Board and the Citizen’s Advisory Committee.
SMART will also consider revisions to its Rico route, pending input from Rico riders.
SMART board member and San Miguel County Commissioner Lance Waring praised SMART staff for its efforts in improving r
Congratulations,” Waring said following Distefano’s report. “It feels like you have worked out a plan that makes the most number of people happy.”
Distefano and SMART executive director, David Averill, are also continuing research on a replacement for the initial bus tracking app the authority employed. An inescapable issue is cell service in various parts of some routes, but SMART staff is exploring a new system that is satellite-based.
“There is still a connection between cell service and the satellite, based in terms of watching where the bus is,” Distefano explained.” So I don't know if we'll completely get away from our cell service challenges.”
The Samsara tracking app is currently being used by Telluride Express, with whom SMART could potentially piggyback.
“I just I know from experience using Samsara, that it's light years more reliable than what we had going,” Distefano said.
Averill reported to the board that the time is drawing ever nearer to replace the aging buses used for Norwood to Telluride service, saying that preparing grant application for rolling stock purchases was necessary. And, he said, the cost of buses has seen a steep increase, making augmenting the authority’s spending power with grants was crucial.
“We're looking at a very significant increase in bus costs starting this year across the board, whether it's diesel gasoline or electric,’ Averill said. “The number I heard was 60 percent. Six, zero, not one six, as in 16, but 60. And that's a scary number.”
The Meadows underpass project, which would provide a safe passage under Highway 145 from Mountain Village into Lawson Hill for bikers and hikers, “is getting real,” Averill said. He encouraged the board to be participating funding partners with CDOT and the local municipal entities when it comes to helping fund the project through grants.
“There are grant funding opportunities today that the town is pursuing on their own but I would like this board to be prepared to come forward with some assistance in local match,” he said. “And from my perspective … maybe go into it with the mindset that this is a partnership type of project split between three entities that we can all agree on what that split looks like.”
In other SMART news, board member Patrick Berry was unanimously appointed to serve as the board’s secretary/treasurer.
To view the board packet and for more SMART information, visit smarttelluride.colorado.gov.
