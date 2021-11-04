The conceptual plans of the Voodoo Lounge affordable housing project were again discussed during Thursday’s virtual Telluride Housing Authority Subcommittee regular meeting.
A special subcommittee meeting is scheduled for Friday at 1 p.m. to finalize the concept before it moves on to the next steps.
“Hopefully out of that meeting we will coalesce around the concept that we can give direction to the architects for the refined, HARC (Historic and Architectural Review Commission) work session level-type of drawings. We’ll also have a good understanding hopefully by the end of tomorrow, what the PUD (planned unit development) might look like, what PUD variances we might be seeking,” Telluride Project Manager Lance McDonald explained. “Right now, we’re tentatively looking to do a work session with HARC in December. Then start the formal review process next year. … We’re shooting for mid-May to make the decision to proceed with constructing the project.”
CCY Architects, along with Shaw Construction, are handling the project, and two concepts were presented to the subcommittee Thursday — one completely above grade and another with below-grade elements, mainly parking.
Maura Trumble of CCY Architects started the special meeting by presenting the below-grade concept, which would feature 33 units. In maximizing the land on the corner of East Pacific Avenue and South Willow Street, below-grade parking would facilitate 33 spaces. The mix of units would feature two studios, six one-bedroom units, 18 two-bedrooms and seven three-bedrooms, which would total 65 bedrooms. Trumble explained there is a possibility to increase bedrooms, if lofts are incorporated into the design.
“I think there are some strategies that we could pursue to maybe push that to 67 or 69 bedrooms by looking at lofts in some of the spaces and pushing up to three-and-a-half stories in the very middle of the building where you would not perceive that mass from the street,” she said, adding that option needs to be explored more before the team can officially say the design will feature up to 69 bedrooms.
The deed-restricted commercial space on the first floor would be 4,740 square feet.
The biggest potential hang-up with the design is building too close to, or into, the water table. CCY Architects have been working with Grand Junction’s WestWater Engineering to determine the feasibility of that, Todd Kennedy of CCY Architects explained.
“I don’t think we know 100 percent for sure whether we can do that or not. It’s close no matter what,” Shaw Construction CEO Steve Meyer added. “This has been my concern from Day 1 here, can we do this from a constructability standpoint and stay out of the water table. If we can, you’re going to get more units. It’ll cost more money, but you’ll get more units.”
Kennedy agreed with Meyer, and explained that is something the team will focus on as the subcommittee discusses and makes its decision soon.
“We can’t be 100 percent certain that we’re out of the water table. The reality of building in Telluride and building in the water table is buildings sit in the water table all of the time,” he said. “I think what makes this unusual and what’s making the Shaw-CCY team nervous is the fact that there cannot be permanent dewatering. So, if we ended up in the water table, and if the dewatering failed — all big ifs, but ifs nonetheless — without the ability to permanently dewater, it puts us in a little bit of a pickle.”
The completely above-grade concept, which was presented by Zach Wilson of CCY Architects, features 25 units, or 58 bedrooms, and 25 parking spaces. The mix would be two one-bedrooms, 13 two-bedrooms and 10 three-bedrooms, plus 4,300 square feet of deed-restricted commercial space.
The new locations of the Free Box, as well as public restrooms, were discussed briefly. The CCY Architects team explained there was flexibility in where to place those within the concepts.
The mix of units was also brought up, but a majority of subcommittee members agreed the rooms will be occupied, no matter if they’re in two- or three-bedroom units.
Mayor DeLanie Young mentioned the size of deed-restricted commercial space remaining somewhat the same as the team looks to tweak the concepts.
“I’ll probably be the outlier, but I’m not very comfortable going below the amount of commercial that we’re seeing right now. I know the crisis we’re in, I live it and breathe it everyday,” she said. “I’m trying to look at the long game, 10 years from now, 15 years from now, and what other needs our community may have, and I really think this idea of deed-restricted space is going to be another hurdle we have to face once we get a better handle on the current crisis.”
The idea of an area that could be either commercial space or housing, depending on the current need, was then discussed and agreed upon.
“It’s going to be great, whichever direction we go. We have confidence that the units will be great,” Trumble said.
