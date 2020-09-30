Telski officials again discussed their 2020-21 ski season operating plan during Wednesday’s San Miguel Board of County Commissioners meeting, continuing talks that started last week.
Jeff Proteau, Telski’s vice president of mountain operation and planning, presented the draft to local governmental officials. Matt Thomas, the resort’s director of risk management was also on the Zoom call.
While state guidelines for ski resorts haven't been announced, Telski’s plan is ready to be submitted for approval, Proteau said. County commissioners agreed that they’ll decide when to submit the plan at next week’s regular meeting.
The resort has worked closely with the county public health department, mainly public health director Grace Franklin, in coming up with the protocols, which include requiring guests to wear a face covering in most areas of the resort, and properly physically distancing people in lift lines and at Telski restaurants. In following the 50 percent capacity limit for dining, Proteau explained the resort has ordered temporary outdoor structures in order to spread out diners.
Franklin expects more guidance from the state next week, but thinks the current plan is solid.
“Every time we come up with some more ideas, more questions come up,” she said. “Next week I think we’re anticipating little bit clearer path from the state, whether it’s moving forward with the great foundation that Matt and the rest of Telluride Ski & Golf put together, or the state has a bigger umbrella concept. I’m anticipating that we’ll have much more local control and we’ll be able to use this as our foundation.”
The two discussions surrounding the plan were an opportunity for local officials to ask pertinent questions, board chair Hilary Cooper explained.
“Our goal is not for the county to get involved in micromanaging the ski area in any way, stretch or form. Our role as your public officials and your board of health is to ensure that your operations are going to be Covid compliant, and that we are as Covid complaint as possible with the knowledge we have right now in this moment and that we have a really good working partnership and lines of communication,” she said. “If something happens, which we know it will, we are ready to adapt as flexibly and nimbly as possible with the shared goal of keeping our ski area open, which is our main economic driver, as much as possible for the winter.”
Proteau reiterated that the resort learned a lot this summer operating the bike park, specifically that guests are willing to follow public health guidelines.
“The main thing that we did learn is people are willing to comply,” he said. “ … If they didn’t want to wear a mask we would refuse service.”
He shared an example of a couple that was dining at Allred’s, but refused to follow the protocols, so they were eventually asked to leave.
Resort capacity was also discussed Wednesday, specifically what Telski officials plan to do to manage that if needed.
“When we look at the ski area, it’s an outdoor recreational activity. We feel it’s an advantage to us having people outdoors with lots of airflow,” Proteau said, later explaining that requiring people to purchase tickets in advance will help.
“We have tooled our pass products to try to manage our peak days so that we don’t have swelling peak days. They really don’t start growing into numbers that are difficult to manage until right before Christmas Dec. 18, 19 and 20,” he added. “We got a strategy that helps us manage those peak days. We’re going to forecast those peak days. We’re going to overlay them with sales and see where we’re going in terms of numbers. If we see a swelling to a point to where we think that those numbers need to be dealt with we can communicate with people that they might be able to get onto the mountain if they come to Telluride at certain times. We don’t know if that’s going to happen.”
Telski is expecting a potential 20 percent reduction in visitation based on travel habits and limitations. Thomas explained that people may not feel comfortable flying or being in areas where there may be a large concentration of people.
Typically, the resort reaches it comfortable carrying capacity 10 or 12 days during a typical season. Proteau said this winter that number will most likely be less, maybe six or so.
Communicating protocols and capacity changes is something that will be pivotal this season. Tellurideskiresort.com will be the main outlet for the most up-to-date information, but Proteau suggested people also download the resort app for real-time updates.
Informational signage will be placed around the resort, and resort hosts can also answer any questions guests may have, he added.
Employees will be required to fill out a COVID-19 check list before coming into work, as well as completing a health screening, including a temperature check, when reporting. Start times will be staggered to limit group sizes in the resort employee facilities.
“It will get more complicated as we add employees,” Proteau said. “We’re going to be walking this new territory here as we ramp up into the ski season, but we will ramp up slowly as we always do so we’ll be able to address and build it up in an organized fashion where we’re not doing it all at once.”
Air filters will be installed in employee communal areas, as well.
