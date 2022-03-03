Last week’s epic snowstorm, which dumped around 31 inches of snow over three days, was a welcome reset for mountain terrain, filling in thin spots with snow just in time for increased visitation over Presidents’ Day weekend.
“It was a pretty spectacular storm, one that we don’t normally see with that high of a total over the course of three days,” explained Scott Pittenger, Telski’s director of mountain operations. “We were chomping’ at the bit to see some fresh snowfall so we were ready for it.”
The areas of the mountain that benefited most, he said, were the more solar-exposed areas, including Apex and Sully’s at Lift 6 and across lower terrain, including some slopes on Lift 7, where snow coverage was thinning.
Due to white-out conditions at the top of the mountain, Revelation Bowl was closed during the first couple days of the storm. Up high, Pittenger said, it was unsafe to execute operations from ski patrol bombing to driving a snowcat to the top of Lift 15. Crews also took a step back from Black Iron Bowl in the Lift 12 area.
“I was amazed that we had Revelation running by Friday,” Pittenger admitted. “We tried to focus on areas of the mountain where we could mitigate avalanches and where we felt comfortable having the public. Thankfully, we were able to turn it around pretty quickly with limited delays on those storm days.”
Pittenger reported that overall, snowfall is currently at about average levels, maybe even a little behind but not by very much.
“We had a good December — 84 inches, which really held us — almost double what our average normally is. January was pretty lean. And then we had this nice storm here at the end of February.”
Prior to the storm, snowpack conditions prevented Telski from opening hike-to terrain, but on Monday, Gold Hill 1 opened for the first time this season.
“It’s not necessarily that we haven’t gotten enough snow,” Pittenger explained. “It’s more about the fragility of the snowpack. In December, when we did some mitigation work up in Palmyra Basin and on the peak, we ended up triggering some very large avalanches that essentially tore down the snowpack in those areas. We’ve been waiting for a reset which we got with this new storm.”
Crews are now undertaking exploratory routes into Palmyra and the upper Gold Hill chutes to see if they might be viable options in the coming weeks.
“We haven’t given up on any terrain,” Pittenger said. “We continue to push out in the hopes of opening up the entire mountain, particularly for the spring.”
As for skier numbers this season, Presidents’ Day weekend performed very well, according to Carson Taylor, Telski’s director of mountain sales. He reported that Martin Luther King Jr. Day weekend saw “fairly traditional” numbers, and while December and January skier visits were strong, Telski has experienced busier holiday seasons.
“We’re anticipating very strong numbers for the March spring break weeks,” Taylor said. “March 13-19 will be the strongest wave of business.”
Taylor added that more Epic Pass products have scanned this winter than in previous years due to Vail Resorts rolling pricing back last spring. When asked whether Telski will continue with the Epic Pass next season, Taylor replied, “the conversation to renew or not renew is ongoing.” He added that Telski’s multi-year agreement for the Epic Pass is “coming to an end.”
Moving forward, March, on average, is one of the biggest snowfall months of the year, though powder days may not last as long as they do in December because as the snow warms up, it isn’t quite as light and fluffy. Warmer weather in the afternoons creates soft spring skiing conditions, especially on south- and west-facing slopes. When that happens, the following morning those same areas are a little bit crustier due to overnight freezing.
“The snow softens earlier as we get deeper into spring,” Pittenger explained. “But by 2 p.m. some of those traditionally softer runs are feeling pretty good and that gets earlier and earlier as we go into March.”
Thanks to Telski’s investment in improved snowmaking in recent years, there are fewer thin spots exposed across the mountain.
“Generally, manmade snow is composed of a smaller snow crystal than what falls from the sky, and it compacts more densely, is able to retain its temperature more evenly and isn’t as fast to slush-up during the transition into warmer temperatures as some of our natural snow is,” Pittenger explained.
With daylight saving time, which begins March 13, Telski adjusts operating hours in order to keep some terrain open about a half hour longer, giving guests more time to be out on the mountain as the days grow longer.
“The impact of daylight saving time on terrain is pretty negligible,” Pittenger said. “Our elevation keeps things decently cold during the morning. Then, as we move into those sunnier afternoons, it keeps things from falling apart from having too much time out in the sun.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.