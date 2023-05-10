After a lengthy biennial review process, the latest Telluride Affordable Housing Guidelines amendments were unanimously approved Tuesday afternoon by the Telluride Housing Authority (THA) and Telluride Town Council, which also sits as the full THA board.
The 5-0 council vote followed a public hearing, before members officially convened as the THA board and voted in a similar fashion. Council members Meehan Fee and Adrienne Christy, who is also a THA subcommittee member, were not in attendance Tuesday, but previously provided feedback and expressed support for the latest guidelines.
Town assistant attorney Allie Slaten explained most of the changes since council discussed the amendments during an April 18 work session were clerical, but the biggest change was to the Continuing Household Size Standard.
“Four of these five changes (outlined in a staff memo) are not very substantive. They don’t change very many provisions of the guidelines. They were more clerical. It was to correct things that we had talked about before that maybe on a final review didn’t quite make sense,” she said. “The one big change … did result from the discussion before town council at that April work session. The Continuing Household Size Standard will only be effective on deed restrictions executed after the date that these new guidelines (are adopted). So if you already live in a deed-restricted unit, and you have a household size that is less than the number of bedrooms in that unit, you get to keep that household size; you will not have to get a roommate unless you have already been granted an exception that requires you otherwise to maintain a different household size. For the most part, existing deed restrictions will not have to meet the new standard.”
The THA subcommittee had previously proposed that all deed restrictions subjected to the guidelines would have to adhere to the new household size requirement, but council members suggested that it only take effect after the amendments were adopted.
“Anyone moving forward who executes a deed restriction will be subject to this new continuing household size requirement,” Slaten explained. “So as I said, that was a direct result of the work session before the town council on the 18th. That’s really the only major change that has been made to the guideline since then.”
Mayor DeLanie Young thanked the public for providing feedback regarding the household size requirement amendment, which resulted in the new guideline.
“That came directly from public comment that we received, quite strong public comment from a handful or a few people, that have concerns about it,” she said.
Council member Geneva Shaunette echoed that sentiment.
“And I would say it was something that we knew was a really large change for people. This wasn’t part of the deal when they purchased their unit, and we anticipated getting some public comment to tell us how much of a problem it would be for folks,” she said. “It seems like the feedback that we got was that it was a large concern. It was something that a lot of us had mixed feelings on, but we chose to go this route as a group.”
Both Young and Shaunette, as well as council member Dan Enright, serve on the THA subcommittee.
Before the council vote, Enright said continuing to monitor the new guidelines is important, particularly if there are unintended consequences.
“I don’t want us to be afraid to make changes, should we get information that the policies we’ve enacted aren’t working as intended. I really want to tell staff that in particular. Please continue to update us and let us know that boots-on-the-ground experience. What are the people coming into your offices saying? How is this actually working?” he shared. “Because I think that it’s one thing for us sitting here reviewing the document for over a year to implement it. And it’s another thing for a person who hasn’t looked at it possibly ever to then know how does that affect their day-to-day life. Again, while I believe in what we’re doing, I also want us just to take a moment to think and make sure that we are flexible going down the road, should new information arise.”
After the THA vote, Young thanked everyone involved in the 17-month process.
“Thanks again, staff, council, subcommittee, everybody and especially, sincerely, thank you to the public who attended our meetings, asked questions and made comments because Dan’s absolutely right,” she said. “We need help when we draft these things because it affects real people’s lives. I don’t know if any of you are on listening, but thank you for your questions and comments.”
