Lighthearted comedies to end the summer

Raunchy comedies have had a difficult time at the box office this year. The Jennifer Lawrence comedy, “No Hard Feelings” was a middling success. The Asian “Girl’s Trip” film, “Joy Ride” vanished into the sunset. They may find their audiences on streaming platforms.
There are two R-rated comedies playing this week at The Nugget Theatre, 207 W. Colorado Ave., in Telluride.
“Strays” had a big budget due to the vocal talent and though its stuck around in theaters, it’s playing at odd times. For example, my local cineplexes have only one screening at 5:30 p.m. or another theater at 10:30 p.m. It looks like distributors don’t know what audience to aim for with the movie.
In Telluride, “Strays” is screening daily, alternating show times each day, with an 8 p.m. showing on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday. It plays at 6 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday.
“Strays” features live action (as opposed to animated) dogs voiced by Will Ferrell and Jamie Foxx. The story follows a group of stray dogs as they try to teach the ways of the world to the more innocent abandoned dog (Ferrell), including how to hump garden gnomes for pleasure. A film that seems to aim for an older teen or male audience with crude sexual content and drug use, “Strays” had a budget of $46 million and has made $32.6 million worldwide. It’s not a film to take kids to, and not too many people seemed to be looking for a non-animated talking dog movie.
Show times at The Nugget for “Bottoms” are at 6 p.m. on Sunday, Tuesday and Thursday, and 8 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday.
Tickets are $11 and are available at the door 30 minutes before show time.
“Bottoms”, directed by Emma Seligman from a script she wrote with one of the stars, Rachel Sennott, is a lesbian high school sex comedy. More akin to more crass comedies like “Porkies” or “Animal House” than the more genteel and realistic 2019 “Booksmart,” “Bottoms” is rougher around the edges and still gets you cheering for the lovelorn heroes.
The premise of two losers in high school trying to bang the hottest cheerleaders is given a comedic spin. With a third of the budget of “Strays” ($11.3 million), the film had some buzz from the South by Southwest film festival and has slowly found it’s audience ($7.9 million US & Canada box office).
The plot is funny. Two best friends think that starting a fight club in high school will score them points with the cheerleaders they’ve got crushes on. Rachel Sennott’s character, PJ, is crass and sarcastic.
It’s refreshing to see a performance where the star isn’t afraid to play an unlovable character. Her best friend, Jose, is played by Ayo Edebiri. Her character reluctantly goes along with the brash plan, but she too begins to spin yarns to catch the eye of her crush (Havana Rose Liu). There’s lots of scenes spoofing high school films. The characters are tossing off insults in class and then minutes in, the bell rings. PJ’s says, “That’s it?!” — acknowledging that the scene was just about introducing the character conflict.
After injuring the star quarterback (the hilarious Nicholas Galitzine), the young ladies are targets of derision at school. They convince a teacher to be an advisor and start the after-school fight club.
Pretending it’s to give other high school girls lessons in self-defense, it’s a ploy to get closer to their crushes. PJ derides all the club members as ugly and takes to yelling at them to inspire confidence. Jose goes along with the charade — that they’re using skills they gained in “juvie” and even embellishes the lie. She spins a chilling tale that sounds like a scene from “The Hunger Games.”
The only fight club leader taking the club seriously, Ruby Cruz, is great as Hazel. She has troubles at home and is trying to create a safe space for the other damaged and emotionally fragile girls. She types up notes and wants to set an agenda. Hazel even tries to get them to learn fighting skills. They start the fight club with learning to take a punch… straight to the face!
As the women become more empowered, there’s less bloodletting and more comradery.
They need to establish the bond because they’re called into action when one of their own gets cheated on.
Hilariously, they don’t have much impact trying to teepee the lug-head football player’s house, but Hazel comes to the rescue with explosive results. Friendships are tested when the truth is revealed about the true origins of the fight club. PJ and Jose have a big confrontation and the fight club dissolves.
There’s a fun bonkers finale with the crew all reassembling to rescue their football team. When the rival team comes to play, the hometown cheerleaders come to slay. Each character gets to put her new skills to the test against the football players. Jose rescues the quarterback, carrying him off the field. It makes little sense but it’s a lot of fun.
Lessons are learned, bonds are formed and the take-away: it’s great to celebrate queer love stories. Even the raunchy ones.
Drinks with Films rating: 3 chocolate milk shakes at the local high school hangout (out of 5)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.