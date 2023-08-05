Jeff Mikesell is jamming and pickling all summer

The Better Homes and Gardens Cookbook — yes, you know the one, with the red and white gingham cover and blue title — has been in homes since 1930 and is in its 15th edition. The old standby is one of the sources Jeff Mikesell of Winding Drive Farm turns to for his classic jam and canning recipes which he sells on Wednesdays at the Mountain Village Market on the Plaza.
“I really like people to enjoy food,” Mikesell said, who has been working around food since he started working in a restaurant kitchen in high school. In some cases, people like food that tastes like home, so Mikesell pulls recipes from old cookbooks.
“The old, real thick Better Homes and Gardens — that’s a great one,” he said. “People tell me, ‘This tastes like my grandma’s,’ and I say, ‘It probably is. The recipe is that old.’”
Mikesell likes recipes.
“You have to use a recipe if you are going to be consistent,” he said. He should know. He attended culinary school for two years, worked in restaurants on the Front Range, in Aspen and in Telluride, and traveled all over the U.S. building high-tunnels (hoop houses for extending the growing season) for other gardeners before buying land 15 years ago to cultivate and care for himself.
From his small farm of 3.7 acres near Delta, Mikesell and his wife, Nike VanArsdale, bring flowers, fruits, vegetables and canned goods to area farm markets. Notably, for the Telluride area, to the Mountain Village Market on the Plaza, as well as to Hotchkiss and Cedaredge markets and sometimes a pop-up stand in Cedaredge on non-market days.
The bright jars he’s stuffed with produce from his garden or nearby growers in Colorado go quickly.
A couple of weeks ago, Mikesell said he made 24 jars of pickles and sold them all on Wednesday in Mountain Village. He also sold peach salsa and jams. Now that sweet corn is in season, market-goers might be lucky to obtain a jar of smoked corn salsa before it is sold out.
Mikesell is one of the hidden treasures of the Colorado food industry. He’s a cottage food producer, which means that he doesn’t sell his goods in retail outlets, only to the people he sees at his farm stands or in other locations where he might hand someone a jar of jam or pickles.
Nicole Clark, the Colorado State University extension county specialist in family and consumer sciences in Durango, said in an interview with CSU that the Cottage Foods Act has allowed people to get into food production without a huge commitment.
“Because the Colorado Cottage Foods Act allows people with some basic food safety training to essentially produce foods in their home and then sell to the public, they are given that opportunity to see if they like producing their eligible food item on a little bit larger scale and see if they have an affinity for being an entrepreneur,” Clark said.
Like many cottage food producers, this home production is perfect for them. Mikesell does not plan to grow beyond his cottage production stage.
“I want no part of that next step,” he said, after listing the challenges that small-food brands face getting into stores and navigating the labeling laws, testing policies and production facility regulations.
Mikesell does want to get good food into people’s stomachs, though.
“We grow our food to share,” he said, “and good food is just so important. Our food supply is so broken. Eat good food, people.”
When he’s not gardening, selling at markets, pickling and canning vegetables or spending 12 hours watching orange marmalade simmer to perfection, Mikesell is a real estate agent with RE/MAX in Cedaredge.
“My days are long and full,” Mikesell said. “Since I was living in ski areas in my youth, I knew I would have to work someday, and now I am.”
He still skis in the winter, but those looking for pickles and jams can find him in the Mountain Village Center on Wednesdays through Sept. 13, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Online, Mikesell is on Facebook at Winding Drive Farm. Orders may be made through messaging him or by calling 720-237-8033.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.