A woman was killed Saturday morning, when an avalanche caused by falling ice occurred around 10:30 a.m. in Ouray County, according to a news release from county emergency manager Glenn Boyd.
Van Le Little, 44, of Seattle, Washington, had been on a guided climb on the Dungeon Ice Climbing Route across the Uncompahgre River from Highway 550’s mile-marker 89 with three other people. Little was off to the side of the climb taking pictures of her fellow climbers when a large chunk of ice broke off and hit the ledge above them. The loose ice caused a slide of snow and ice to come down on the climbers, which took Little to the river below, according to the release. She was not tethered at the time, according to a Colorado Avalanche Information Center report. An official cause of death has not been released.
Ouray Mountain Rescue, Ouray County EMS and the Ouray County Sheriff’s Department all responded to the incident. No other climbers were hurt.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.