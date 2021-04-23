SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
APRIL 5
GOOD SAMARITAN: A Wrights Mesa resident found a wallet at the Norwood skatepark. Deputies located the owner in Grand Junction and returned the wallet.
GHOST GUNMEN: A citizen reported loud explosions at the shooting area near Highway 62 at mile-marker 1. The deputy checked the area and didn't locate any indications of explosive or fireworks usage.
APRIL 12
PHANTOM FIRE: A deputy checked the area of mile-marker 93 on Highway 145 for a report of a man having a campfire in the area, as there was concern for potential wildland fire risk. No fire, or man, was located.
APRIL 13
CASPER, THE FRIENDLY CYCLIST: A deputy responded to the Shell Station for a report of an abandoned bicycle, but upon arrival, the bike was no longer be there.
APRIL 15
MYSTERY MOOS: A deputy responded to the area of mile-marker 100 on Highway145 for a report of bovine being out on the highway, but no ungulates were found on the highway.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
APRIL 8
THAT’LL HAPPEN: A caller stated her skis went missing after she left them at the bottom of Chair 8 for a few days.
APRIL 11
BIKE BANDIT: The theft of a bike from a parked car was reported. The strap was cut, and the bike stolen.
HIT AND RUN: A vehicle backed into a garage door and hurt it.
ASSAULT: An assault with a weapon resulting in serious bodily injury was reported. The assailant was arrested.
APRIL 15
DUI: Officers arrested a driver after multiple hit-and-run collisions throughout town.
