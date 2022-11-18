Adam Frisch, the Aspen Democrat who launched a stiff challenge for Republican Lauren Boebert’s seat in the U.S. House representing Colorado’s 3rd Congressional district, has conceded. Though an automatic recount is likely, he expressed doubt that the recount would change the outcome.
Though the Associated Press has not yet called the race, declaring it too close, Frisch phoned Boebert Friday to concede. With nearly all votes counted, the incumbent Boebert leads Frisch by 0.17 percentage points, or 554 votes out of over 327,000 votes counted. An automatic recount in Colorado is triggered when the margin is .5 percentage points or less.
Boebert had already claimed victory Thursday night in Washington D.C.
"Come January, you can be certain of two things," said Boebert before thanking her supporters, "I will be sworn in for my second term as your congresswoman and Republicans can finally turn Pelosi's house back into the People's House."
According to San Miguel County Clerk Stephannie Van Damme, should a recount take place it must do so by Dec. 15. Colorado county elections boards have until Nov. 30 to certify their election results and submit those to the secretary of state's office, which has a Dec. 5 deadline to issue its own certification or order mandatory recounts. Any recounts requested by a candidate, or other parties, must be paid for by that candidate or other party and must be completed by Dec. 15.
Frisch has indicated he has no intention of doing so by conceding.
“It would be disingenuous and unethical for us, or any other group, to continue to
raise false hope and to encourage fundraising for a recount,” Frisch said. “Colorado’s elections are safe, accurate, and secure. Please, save your money for your groceries, your rent, your children, and other important causes and organizations.”
