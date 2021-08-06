Repeated mudslides have rendered a central section of the state’s major east-west thoroughfare — I-70, around Glenwood Springs —impassable this summer. Gov. Jared Polis lowered the boom earlier this week, declaring this critical stretch of highway connecting the Western Slope and the Front Range off limits to traffic not merely for a few days or weeks, but possibly for months.
Ironically, local motorists may believe they caught a break: the closing of I-70 has resulted in the opening of US 50 between Gunnison and Montrose, a favored route for drivers headed from Telluride to eastern sections of the state. A long-planned construction project in Little Blue Creek Canyon, which began earlier this summer, had necessitated the closing of Route 50 most daylight hours and all evening hours (except over the weekend, from Friday night until Monday morning). Now, to help accommodate increased summer traffic, US 50 is open to two-way traffic “until further notice.”
This is excellent news, right? Think again. As Kathleen Wanotowicz, a spokesperson for the Blue Creek Canyon project pointed out, “US 50 is not the official detour route for I-70. Motorists really need to understand what the official route is,” by visiting CDOT’s official website for traffic conditions at cotrips.org.
“While I’m sure locals are really happy about this, we’re really waiting to get back to work,” Wanotowicz said. “We’re dependent on what happens with the mudslide cleanup effort on I-70.” US 50’s opening to two-way traffic “is great news for people recreating in the area this summer. But CDOT’s official detour” in lieu of driving I-70 is what motorists looking to pass through to the Front Range should be using right now.
All the shutdowns may have you tempted to MacGyver a detour of your own across the mountains, perhaps on an unimproved road. Skyler McKinley, who leads the public relations and government affairs division of AAA Colorado, warns against that.
“You might be tempted to take a mountain pass to save yourself a few hours, but your car may not be equipped,” he said. “There’s no protective infrastructure on roads that weren’t originally built for any traffic at all, and you could do damage your car.”
Route 50 “is useful if you’re traveling within the 50 corridor,” McKinley went on. “It was built to sustain use for folks who live in Montrose or Telluride.” But in general, it is a small, narrow road with a particularly perilous stretch of pavement — the Little Blue Creek Canyon bit — that has led to accidents, and annual fatalities (and is why the improvement-project is taking place).
There are many places where roads need improving in this state, McKinley said. “Our infrastructure is aging, and voters have repeatedly rejected funding improvements,” he said. “What used to be a three-hour drive from Grand Junction to Denver has become a six-hour drive. This wouldn’t have happened if we’d improved the road earlier.”
“There’s a time and a place to drive US 50, and for right now, it’s open. But if you’re driving from Moab to Denver, it’s not for you. There are two clean detours, north and south of I-70” — both outlined on CoTrips.org — that CDOT’s engineers have devoted a lot of time to ensuring are safe and navigable, McKinley said. “Your readers are going to say this sounds ridiculous. And it is ridiculous,” he added. “We have aging infrastructure on these roads, and climate change. Those two factors are going to butt heads. We’ll see more construction needed on bridges and near rivers, just as we have with I-70 near Glenwood. This is just the beginning. We’re lucky we have a robust state highway system, that you can catch the 13, the 40, the 9” (i.e., CDOT’s recommended northern routes to the Front Range. “These are good roads right now, and they’re good in winter,” McKinley said. “We have to start factoring detours in to our driving, just like we’re factoring in wildfires, and horrible wildfire smoke, and smog on the Front Range. This is the new normal. And being resilient and adaptable is part of life in the new West.”
