San Miguel County public health has detected a variant of concern, known as B.1.1.7, from a wastewater treatment sample taken on March 16, according to a news release Monday.
GT Molecular, the laboratory that analyzes county wastewater samples, utilizes samples to identify two key mutations of the COVID-19 virus to determine whether these variants, that have higher transmissibility, are present. The presence of both of these mutations is a strong indicator that the B.1.1.7 variant is circulating within the community. According to the analysis, the B.1.1.7 variant of concern accounted for 70 percent of COVID copies identified in last week’s test.
“The eventual arrival of this variant of concern was expected,” county public health director Grace Franklin said. “And while our overall caseload is relatively low, the percentage of the variant detected relative to the original COVID virus is significant.”
Public health is working with the wastewater treatment plant to get an additional variant test sample this week to determine if those infected remain within the county or if the presence of the variant was due to March travel.
“Offseason is approaching, and with it, we expect a large migration from San Miguel County,” said Franklin. “Despite this new indication of variants, if residents and visitors continue their careful behavior and the region reaches offseason without additional spikes, vaccinations and warming weather will put us in a good place come summer.”
Variants of concern have been found to be highly contagious. As a result, attention to face coverings, physical distancing and limiting of group size must be strictly maintained. Additionally, residents and visitors are encouraged to take advantage of testing opportunities should any potential exposure situations or various symptoms arise.
The county has also been approved by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) to move forward with the 5 Star State Certification program. This program will allow eligible businesses with increased pandemic protections and precautions beyond what is required by county public health to reopen more quickly. Depending on where San Miguel County falls on the state’s COVID-19 dial, certified businesses will be eligible to operate with less restrictive capacity limits.
“When we learned that the state was going to create the 5 Star Certification Program, we were in Level Red, which closed bars and restaurants to in-person dining,” San Miguel County Manager Mike Bordogna said in a news release Friday. “We understood that this was perhaps the greatest economic impact regarding pandemic restrictions for any industry outside of events and concerts.”
Upon the introduction of the program, San Miguel County formed an administrative committee made up of industry, municipal, county and public health representatives to prepare the county’s application, which could not be submitted until the county moved to Level Orange. The county’s application was approved March 15.
San Miguel County is one of a few counties in the state offering the program completely free of charge to interested businesses. Instead, the county will utilize grant funding, which the towns of Telluride and Mountain Village will match.
The county has hired part-time staff and partnered with H2 Manufacturing Solutions to implement the program in the coming weeks. H2 has been working with various counties statewide over the last several months, and has proven success in developing and administering a COVID Safety System and certification program for businesses, schools and county facilities during the pandemic.
The six part-time assessors have been hired to work with the county and H2 Solutions for various training, evaluations and business audits.
Businesses interested in applying will be certified after verifying their implementation of several additional mitigation strategies, including screening for symptoms, recording customer names and contact info to support contact tracing; business-specific written implementation and compliance plans; business-specific plans for outbreak detection, reporting and response; sufficient quality ventilation; exposure notification service promotion and outreach to employees and customers; publicly displayed instructions for a customer to lodge compliance complaints to the CDPHE; extra effort to create special hours or accommodations for at-risk populations; and zero prior citations of noncompliance with public health orders.
“This isn’t just letting somebody go through a quick checklist; this could keep all of our community safer not just from COVID, but all respiratory illnesses,” Bordogna said.
While the county’s 5 Star Certification Program will be in place at least through July, grant funding and respective matches have committed to funding through December as a precautionary measure. Businesses functioning with program eligibility will have clearly posted signage delineating their status.
Beginning Monday, businesses can apply for the program and will be prioritized by industry by restaurants and bars, personal services, and gyms and fitness centers. To apply, visit the county’s COVID website and click on the ‘Business’ tab.
Public health has confirmed three new positive cases of COVID-19 from test results received from March 17-18. Of these cases, two are confirmed as residents and all actively contagious cases are currently in isolation. As of Friday, there have been 843 total COVID-19 cases among residents to date with six active cases.
For more information regarding the county’s COVID wastewater testing, visit the COVID dashboard at bit.ly/smccoviddash.
