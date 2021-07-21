A mudslide in the east end of Telluride resulted in closures of several roads and passes Tuesday afternoon.
"Some residents evacuating. Multiple road and pass closures. Avoid the area," the San Miguel County Sheriff's Office posted on its social media channels, along with a picture of the slide.
Around 6 p.m., the sheriff's office reported two rescues — a hiker and two motorists on Imogene and Black Bear passes, respectively — with search and rescue personnel assisting.
"On top of everything, we have people driving on dangerous passes w/ little or no experience, & ill-equipped for weather-related emergencies," Sheriff Bill Masters said in the post.
Just after 7 p.m., the sheriff's office shared that the rescues were complete, and "everyone is safe, no injuries reported."
For more coverage, see the Thursday edition of the Telluride Daily Planet.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.