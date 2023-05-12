The woman who gleefully and lovingly recounted Telluride’s colorful history in a column for this paper, had quite the history herself. Bobbie Shaffer — mother, grandmother, musician, writer, beloved friend and cherished sister — died May 6 in Santa Monica, California. She was 77.
Bobbie’s life was as rich as the stories she recounted in her bi-weekly column A Historical Perspective. Much as she peppered Telluride’s often-bawdy and outrageous tales with archly perceptive comments, her family and friends weighed in on Bobbie’s globe-spanning life. It was a life that blossomed in Plainfield, New Jersey.
THE SISTERHOOD
Bobbie was born in Lincoln, Nebraska, on June 23, 1945, the oldest of three sisters. The trio — Bobbie, Anita Eigen and Lois Manowitz — spent a happy childhood in Plainfield, New Jersey. Fifteen months after Bobbie arrived, sister Anita was born. Anita said her vivacious older sister was “a hard act to follow.”
“We couldn’t be more different, other than both being short and petite and wearing the exact same size for many years,” Anita recalled. “She was outgoing, I was shy. She loved performing on stage, and I painted the scenery backstage. She was athletic and could be found outside playing softball with the boys or riding bikes with them. I was a klutz and could always be found inside reading a book. She got almost straight A’s without studying and I had to study hard to get B’s with an occasional C. She had perfect eyesight, and I looked like a freak when I had to get glasses when I was 8 years old. They didn't have the adorable styles they have today for kids. She had long, dark, silky hair. I had a total head of frizz.”
Anita and Bobbie’s bond deepened when the two entered their teen years. United against their common enemy — their parents — the pair teamed up in the age-old acts of teenage rebellion. Forbidden makeup to wear to school, beach trips in their parents’ car (not for the library), smoking and other acts of defiance made the pair tightly knit.
“We always had each other’s backs and rarely got caught,” Anita said.
Anita also recalled Bobbie as a compassionate and caring person.
“One evening when my parents were out bowling, I got stung by a bee,” she said. “I was howling and didn’t know what to do. She remembered that putting mud on a bee sting stops the stinging. She went to the yard, dug up some dirt, made it into the mud, and put it on my foot to stop the stinging. It didn’t, but at least she tried.”
Lois Manowitz arrived in the bustling household five years after Bobbie was born. Her adored big sister, Lois said, “was always a shining star.”
“Her beauty and talent were as legendary in our hometown of Plainfield, as they were in Telluride,” Lois said. “She was always the beauty queen, winning many local beauty and talent contests, starting with our summer swim club through local county titles (Miss Union County) to being in the Miss New Jersey pageant and being awarded the ‘Most Talented’ non-finalist.”
Little sister Lois didn’t miss a trick when it came to observing her big sister’s shenanigans, such as a teen party Bobbie hosted, one that Lois was forbidden from attending. She did, of course, as little sisters do, sneak down to witness a teenage make-out session, much to Bobbie’s vocal consternation. Still, when Lois entered her teens, Bobbie stuck up for her without fail.
“Years later, when I went through my own rowdy teen years, she was my fierce defender against my mother’s restrictive rules, which I routinely broke,” Lois said. “She was in my corner during some real tumultuous and conflictual times with mom. That’s when I really felt her as my ‘big sister’ protecting her little sister. I remember her giving me big-sisterly advice about how to deal with mom, and also with boyfriends. I should have paid closer attention!”
Early on, Bobbie’s musical talents became evident and exceeded those of her sisters. The three each took piano lessons, but only Bobbie excelled.
“Her musical talent emerged at an early age,” Lois said. “I loved playing duets with her, which was a long-dormant tradition we resurrected when she moved to Tucson where I live. It was so great to do that again together.”
And, it was in New Jersey that Bobbie’s lifelong involvement in musical theatre took root.
“Her music director talent was honed with her first teaching job, as music teacher in a local high school, while I was still in high school,” Lois said. “Their production of ‘The Music Man’ still rates in my recollection as a fabulous show and started my love for that musical. I remember how all the high school cast members adored her — obviously a trait that only deepened over time.”
MOTHERHOOD
Bobbie attended Pennsylvania State University, and it was there, in Happy Valley, she met Bill Shaffer. They married when Bobbie was 23 and promptly moved west to Los Angeles, where Bobbie worked as a music teacher. The couple lived in Laurel Canyon, an idyllic place known as a haven for creatives and counter-culture adherents. Their daughter, Carey, was born in 1974. Mother and daughter moved to Telluride in 1975. From 1987 to 1992, Bobbie lived in Europe — first Geneva, Switzerland, then London — where Carey attended school. She returned in 1992 and stayed put until she moved to Tucson six years ago.
Bobbie, Carey said, was an unconventional mother; the “cool mom.” Young and divorced, she created a home atmosphere that one friend of Carey’s recalled later as being, “a place of non-judgement.”
“At various times in my life, I found myself thinking, ‘Why can’t my mom be like other moms? Why can’t she bake cookies and braid my hair in beautiful ways like my friends?’” Carey remembered. “I would look at some of my friends and think, ‘I want that.’ And yet, all my friends wanted to be at my house, because in the Shaffer household, there were no restrictions. It didn’t mean that we went crazy. It simply meant that we had nothing to rebel against, so we could just be.”
Following an escapade with a high school friend that got the girls in hot water, Bobbie confronted the friends in her customary frank manner. Though she was raised in what would be considered a permissive style, Carey, by her own estimation, became a “responsible, hardworking, respectable,” adult and mother to her own daughter. She never, she said, “went off the edge.”
“I never had to even though my mother wore a tee-shirt throughout my entire childhood that read, ‘If you’re not living on the edge, you’re taking up too much space,’” Carey said.
Now, thanks to her own loving upbringing, Carey’s the “cool Mom.”
“My house is where they all want to be,” she said. “Despite being a very different person and a very different mom than my own mom, we share in the gift of an open house to our children. And when I see my daughter laughing with her friends, who beg for repeated sleepovers at my house, I know that my mother would approve.”
THE TELLURIDE YEARS
Once in Telluride, Bobbie got right to work and started her own business, Telluride Answer Phone (TAP), an operator service. Her motto was “Let me TAP your phone,” an engaging example of her renowned wit.
And, as Carey recalled, there was never a moment when Bobbie wasn’t working on a show. A deeply accomplished pianist, she was every director’s go-to accompanist on the 88’s for musicals such as “Chicago,” “The Music Man,” Cabaret,” Hair,” and scores of others. Those musicals numbers were the soundtrack for her daughter’s life.
“Instead of reading me bedtime stories as a young child, she would sing the songs from whatever show she was working on,” Carey said. “I used to make her sing the ‘Good Night Ladies’ song from ‘Guys and Dolls’ over and over again as a good night song.”
Bobbie often worked with fellow New Jersey native, Sasha Cucciniello, who is Telluride Theatre’s artistic director and founder of SquidShow Theatre.
“She was a character, so hilarious and true,” Sasha said. “Today, so much focus is on being our authentic selves and staying grounded. Bobbie was just always Bobbie. A no-nonsense, truth spitting, hardworking, passionate, talented, strong, bad-ass woman.”
In addition to her sought-after musical skills, Bobbie’s other notable forte, in Sasha’s eyes, was her ability to work with people.
“She could charm a room, work with a whole cast of challenged singers and make them shine, collaborate on any crazy idea and just play her heart out to wow any audience,” Sasha said.
The two bonded over their shared lineage as Jersey girls, and when Sasha’s homegrown theatre company, SquidShow, merged with Telluride Repertory Theatre Company, Bobbie was Sasha’s most ardent cheerleader. When Sasha directed her first-ever musical, “Putnam County Spelling Bee” in 2021, Bobbie served as her wing woman.
“I was in the ‘fake it 'til you make it’ club. Bobbie was there every step of the way making sure I succeeded,” Sasha said. “Our budget was low, so she was the only musician and did it with so much love. She plunked out each note for the singers. Bobbie shined on stage. She was a brilliant performer and her passion for music and theatre was contagious.”
Not only was she adept at the piano keyboard, but also as a writer, and a compiler of Telluride’s history. Her column, A Historical Perspective, ran in local papers for decades, including this paper, until her final submission in December of 2022. She relished in revealing Telluride’s past to new readers and her entries spanned from the mining town’s earliest years and its characters, to more modern tales and news of the day in Telluride’s iteration as a resort town. Her compiler’s notes — bracketed and italicized — brought to the fore her humor, along with a spicy dose of sarcasm or fond personal memories of a person or event.
In her last column of Dec. 5, 2022, Bobbie inserted one of her characteristic asides on a 1967 Telluride Times story that ended with “However, many professional ski people see the Telluride slopes as having great potential. A couple from Aspen here recently said, ‘It’s bound to come some day…’
“To people in Colorado who run ski courses and who sell all that a skier needs, skiing is big business and getting bigger by the year.”
[Do ya think?]
In a July 2020 column, Bobbie even noted her own, long-standing participation in local theatre following an excerpt from a 1990 story about the then-new Telluride Rep’s baby steps on the theatre scene.
[The REP celebrates its 30th anniversary this summer. I am proud to have been the secretary of its board of directors for many years and its pianist and sometime musical director.]
FRIENDS FOR LIFE
In Telluride, Bobbie cultivated a wide circle of lifelong friends. When Bobbie’s sister announced that Bobbie had passed away following months of declining health, tributes, memories and fondly recounted stories washed over social media, deeply moving her family. No wonder, considering the unconditional love Bobbie gave to her legions of friends. One of those dear chums, Hilary Borget, said that it was around Bobbie’s welcoming table at her Muscatel Flats condo, that many a friendship was forged. It was, Hilary said, “a seat at the round table.”
“It was just an old, white-washed wood table at the upstairs level of her condo, but it is where we pounded out our problems, discussed politics and world affairs, got drunk or whatever was the order of business at that particular time,” Hilary said. “I cannot count the endless real-life stories that would leave me with my jaw dropped. It never ceased to amaze me how after so many years, decades of friendship, she could always pull up a tale I had never heard before. It was like she had lived 10 lifetimes. And she remembered the details with such clarity and told the stories with such wit and, of course, perfect articulation.”
Bobbie’s way with words extended well beyond her history column.
“She was a true wordsmith,” Hilary said. “At that round table, I expanded my vocabulary just listening to her speak. She was smart as a whip and hysterically funny. Pulling one-liners out, dryly and without fanfare that would leave me in hysterics. And what a laugh she had, absolutely contagious. It was a wonderful place to be, always in the best company of good friends, solving the world’s problems and having a blast doing it. I always felt blessed to be part of the round table tribe.”
Notably, and likely something easily agreed-upon by her friends, Hilary spoke about what it meant to be Bobbie’s friend.
“To be a friend of Bobbie’s meant a lifetime of unconditional love, support and camaraderie,” Hilary said. “It meant laughter and tears when in order. It was music and song, impeccable literary recommendations, and endless stories of her very colorful and interesting life. From Miss New Jersey, to winning two cars on the Price is Right, to a life overseas in Geneva and London, to the voice of Telluride when she owned the answering service, and the many times she had to reinvent herself to whatever new circumstance lay before her.”
CODA
Despite divorcing, Bill Shaffer and Bobbie remained good friends their entire lives and he, along with their daughter, Carey, helped care for Bobbie during the last five months of her life. She moved to Tucson from Telluride six years ago where her sister, Lois lives, and at the time of her death was living in Santa Monica. Bobbie is survived by Bill Shaffer, her daughter, Carey Shaffer, granddaughter, Sara Shaffer-Harris, her sisters, Anita Eigen and Lois Manowitz, and her countless friends, artistic collaborators and lovers of history. A memorial will take place at an as-yet scheduled date.
Brava, Bobbie. Or, as Bobbie often said, “To be continued.”
