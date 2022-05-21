Glistening fruit; fresh vegetables; farm-raised meats … the goods may be easy on the eyes (and delectable on the palate) but don’t be fooled: to stage a farmers market, to getthose thoughtfully arrayed fruits and vegetables and meats to this corner of the San Juans, takes an awful lot of effort.
Since she’s been managing the Telluride Farmers Market, all Julia Levine has ever faced are restrictions. That’s because her tenure as manager coincided with Covid-19.
“It was generally a free-for-all,” Levine said wistfully of the atmosphere at the bustling market of old — a place where visitors could pivot back and forth from table to table, chatting and tasting, catching up with old friends and making new ones as they made their way past local vendors.
The pandemic changed that: health protocols demanded that directional lanes be implemented, to keep people safely spaced apart. “You could only walk one way down the street,” Levine recalled. “You couldn’t even turn around to see the vendors on the other side. Masks were required” at this outdoors event.
“We had to have five feet between tents, which reduced the number of vendors,” she added. “It was very difficult. I’m personally excited that we don’t have to go into this year’s market with any of the restrictions of the past two years.”
As it is, the Telluride Farmers Market has always imposed special challenges upon itself.
“Unlike markets in Ridgway or Montrose, we have a smaller pool of vendors to pull from, because we’re organic,” Levine explained.
What’s more, to keep its carbon footprint small, “the market’s provisions and vendors must have traveled only 100 miles, or less,” in order to participate.
In addition to the pandemic, “environmental factors,” as Levine put it, have made procuring local foods challenging of late.
“Last year was our final year for Laid Back Beef, out of Norwood,” Levine said. “Their environmental factor was a lack of water. This meant that their grazing lands were no longer grazeable, and the cost to buy feed for their cattle skyrocketed. It’s been prohibitively expensive for many farmers to feed their animals. I was wondering, who’s going to bring us the meats that everyone counts on, and wants?”
The good news: “We lost one, but we gained two: We found a pair of awesome vendors out of Montrose, Uncompaghre Farms and Downs Ranch. We are super-excited to have them join our market.”
“I’ve just finished our putting together our vendor list on the website,” Levine added. “A couple more vendors will be added, and the majority of our historical vendors” — such as Jake’s Farm, offering poultry and livestock out of Hesperus — will be returning.
Sky Blue Farm, from Montezuma County, will be at the market, selling prized Mangalitsa pork.
Zephyros Farm and Garden, from the North Fork Valley, will offer certified organic flowers, and vegetables.
High Stoke, a sustainable vegetable farm in Norwood, is one of the newer additions to the market. The Stoke, according to its website, “has been selling vegetables through the Telluride Farmers Market for two full growing seasons now and is looking forward to a third in 2022!”
“We have a great new cidery, Fenceline Cidery out of Mancos. They’re delicious and awesome and will offer samples,” Levine said. “Viablesamples.”
The changes required of the market over the past couple of seasons have resulted in a slightly different ambience.
“We’ve started to feel like more of an artisan market,” Levine said frankly. “I’m definitely pushing for more food. We only require proof of organic practices — not organic certification. We’re still eager to find additional food and farmer vendors. We don’t have a ton of space left, but we do have some space.”
“I would love to have live music at the market, too,” she added. “We unfortunately don’t have the budget to pay anyone, but we’re open to musicians who would like to come and play.”
In addition to offering local foods, local nonprofits are invited to set up stands at the market, the better to let residents and visitors learn about the important work they do in this region.
“We provide space for nonprofits including Tri-County Health, the Second Chance Humane Society and the Telluride Institute,” Levine said. “It’s an awesome addition to the vibe. We are super-excited for the market’s return.”
The Telluride Farmers Market is open Fridays on South Oak Street from June 3 to Oct. 7. Market hours are 10:30 a.m.-4 p.m. To see the list of vendors, learn more about the market or apply to become a vendor, visit thetelluridefarmersmarket.com.
