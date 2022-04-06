Many doors are shutting for the offseason, but the Wilkinson Public Library remains open. While many people head to warmer climates this time of year, the library will offer its special programming to those still in town, as well as plenty of fun and unique items to checkout. You can always count on the Wilkinson Public Library, whether it be events to entertain the kids or yourself or if you need a random tool to fix that pesky gear on your bike; the library never ceases to stand up to the challenge.
"Everybody needs a rest of sorts, including us, so it's not as jam-packed scheduling as we would normally have throughout the month, but we need to provide programs for the people that are still around, especially the kids that are still around," said Jill Wilson, the public services manager at the library.
The April programming includes events like an Author Talk with Amy Irvine and Sue Scavo; Earth Day Extravaganza; and Coffee, Croissants and Cribbage.
"I think the Earth Day Extravaganza is going to be a lot of fun. So many different organizations in town collaborating together for a really cool event, and a lot of things that we've wanted to do for a while," Wilson added.
The April 22 event includes a nature walk led by Eric Hynes, a "mend-a-thon," where people can bring their torn garments and supplies, and volunteers will be available to help mend clothing. There is also a plant-cutting swap and a chance to vote on what is to be planted in the library's community garden.
According to Claudia García, the library’s Latinx outreach specialist, the scheduling for the Latinx community remains relatively the same during April. Conversaciones en Inglés will be held April 19. Instead of having a time where people can practice their Spanish and English, the evening will focus more so on conversations in English.
"Because a lot of English speakers are out of town," Garcia added.
On April 20, Garcia said the library would hold a self-care event in Spanish.
"It will be about addressing our mental health during the offseason; kind of like a reset button," Garcia said.
Monthly Immigration Chats for the Latinx community will still be scheduled for the fourth Tuesday of each month.
Downstairs in the children's area, things are running as usual. Friday matinee movies will be shown, and afternoon crafts, or "crafternoons," will be held each Tuesday.
In addition to the plethora of programming and the abundance of books, the library offers a seemingly never-ending list of unique items available for use or checkout.
"People know that we have stuff other than books, but they don't know the breadth of it," Wilson said.
Almost any item you could imagine is at the library. The possibilities are endless, from a ring light for your TikTok-obsessed teen to a stand mixer for making pasta to a jumper cable. Under the "Books & More" tab on the library website, all the items can be found under the "Unusual Items to Borrow" section. Categories include automotive, musical instruments and cooking items. On the website, users can see the item's status and place the object on hold, just like they can for a library book. In the incredible event you don't see what you need, the library provides the option to "suggest a purchase."
A lot of the items are practical, Wilson explained, and not only help people save money and storage space on an item they will only use once but also help with sustainability and waste prevention.
In 2014, the library received a $3,000 grant, and while they already had various items for checkout, the grant helped expand the collection.
"We just continue to add on to it, because it's really cool to be able to offer a variety of items and resources for our community," Wilson said.
For the kids, educational and fun items are available for checkout, like geology and light kits and board games. According to Erin Hollingsworth, the youth services manager, one of the most popular items for checkout in the youth section is the story-time kits. The kits each have their own theme, like dance or space, and include books and toys or dress-up clothes relating to the topic.
As for Hollingsworth, she said as a kid, she would have "nerded out over the bird-watching kit."
To explore all the Wilkinson Public Library has to offer and to see a complete schedule and list of unique items, visit telluridelibrary.org. Wilson also encouraged signing up for the monthly newsletter, which features a calendar, sign-up links for classes and the latest Wilkinson news. To sign-up, scroll down to the bottom of the library website.
