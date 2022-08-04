For those who may be craving a string of sunny days right about now a heads up: cloudy skies, intermittent drenchings — and, yes, a continued risk of flash flooding — is in the picture a while longer.
That’s according to meteorologists at the National Weather Service, anyway. “We’re in a pretty active weather pattern,” Grand Junction meteorologist Matthew Aleksa explained recently. “The moisture we’re getting isn’t getting shut off; it’s just getting recycled. We see this trend continuing. There are lots of areas that can get great rainfall.”
Aleksa called the North American monsoonal weather “kind of a bullseye right over the Four Corners.”
Six days on, and according to Aleksa’s colleague, meteorologist Kris Sanders, the forecast remains roughly the same.
“Each day, the chance for thunderstorms fluctuates. But overall, the monsoon is still in play, and still expected to hang around,” Sanders said. “Tomorrow’s a pretty interesting day,” he added. “There’s a system coming through that has the potential to increase the intensity, and the coverage,” of storms in the San Juans. “As for next week, there’s the possibility of a thunderstorm every day.”
The reason is a classic weather pattern for this time of year: “There’s a high pressure system kind of centered right over Kansas and the Central Plains,” Sanders said. “We’re on the western periphery of that. When these highs set up to the east, they draw moisture clockward, over to Utah, and Nevada, and us.”
A chance of big rains brings the potential for flash-flooding this time of year over steep terrain, “which is of great concern,” Sanders said, “and there’s also the threat of lighting in the mountains.” But the good news, he added, is that “We’re out of the spring. There are no more big winds. Dry conditions helped induce those strong wind gusts, but when you get this moisture, that equals less evaporation” in the atmosphere. “And that equals weaker winds.”
“Some of the stronger storms only produce about 30-mph-winds this time of year,” he said, and only pea-sized hail.
For those who follow local climate-conditions closely — as a hobby, or perhaps as a potential career — the National Weather Service would like to hear from you. “We’re always looking for people to give us a call,” Sanders said. “We offer ‘spotter’ training through the spring and early summer, which teaches people what to look for when it comes to severe weather.” But in the meantime, “if someone encounters flooding, hail or wind, and they’re able to call us, we appreciate that. We can enter your information in our Spotter Database, and we may call you. When you see severe weather — hail the size of a quarter, winds around the 60 mile-per-hour range, tree branches down, flash flooding, tornadoes, give us a call at 800-868-7964 and ask to speak to a forecaster.”
“We do sometimes get tornadoes on the Western Slope,” Sanders said. “They’re fairly weak, and they rarely touch-down.” But they exist.
To see a list of upcoming weather-spotting events, visit weather.gov/gjt and click on ‘Local Programs,’ which will take you to a calendar, or email wxgjt@noaa.gov and ask about the weather service’s Sky Warn training.
