SAN MIGUEL SHERIFF’S OFFICE
JULY 26
CHANGE THE LOCK: A Lawson Hill resident complained about someone suspected of not being a resident using the Lawson trash facility. Scanty details led to it being deemed a civil matter.
JULY 27
PARKING KERFLUFFLE: A restraining order was sought in an ongoing Lawson Hill parking dispute.
STANDBY DENIED: A requested civil standby was denied on the grounds the situation didn’t warrant one.
UNWELCOME: A vacationing couple was arrested for defrauding two Telluride restaurants and stealing merchandise from both locations.
JULY 30
CANDID CAMERA: A deputy responded to a burglary in Lawson Hill where a local transient was caught and identified by a security camera and other evidence. The man was arrested for second-degree burglary then received several more weapons and drug offences after the initial arrest. The other charges included introducing contraband, possession of burglary tools, criminal mischief, four counts of unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, possession of meth and possession of a meth pipe.
HEAVY WEATHER: A man caught in the rain was given a courtesy ride back to his car.
MUDLSIDE: Deputies assisted motorists following a mudslide on Highway 145.
JULY 31
MUDDY WATERS: Flowed down the hill in the Sawpit area, making a busy afternoon for deputies.
LAY YOUR BIG BIKE DOWN: A motorcyclist was busted for numerous traffic offences, including lack of a license plate.
FIGHT CLUB: Fisticuffs broke out on the sidewalk in Norwood leading to injuries for all three involved and a nice pair of matching bracelets attached and tightened around one man’s wrists.
AUG. 1
WRONG IN SO MANY WAYS: A trio of motorcyclists going the wrong way up Black Bear Pass was reported to the authorities in San Miguel and San Juan counties.
RULES AS THEY APPLY TO OTHERS: A Lawson Hill resident reported a barking dog in a car in Lawson Hill.
OF COURSE: A horse went missing from the Miramonte area, only to be found.
AUG. 2
HOOK ‘EM: Numerous vehicles parked near Bridal Veil Falls were red-tagged for towing and others were impounded for violations in a series of ongoing parking issues.
WHAT’S YOUR HURRY? A driver on the Spur was cited for going 67 in a 35 mph zone.
A MESSAGE FROM SPACE: A report of a meteor crashing to Earth in the Ilium/Ames area could not be verified.
AUG. 3:
TRESPASS: Deputies assisted the Telluride Marshal’s Office with a trespasser.
AUG. 4
MEDICAL ASSIST: A deputy assisted Telluride medical personnel with a cyclist on the Valley Floor who’d suffered a broken leg.
SAR MISSION: Wilson Peak Search and Rescue deputies, San Miguel County Search and Rescue, and Telluride Fire Protection District responded for a rescue mission for a 72 year-old Denver man who fell and tumbled down at least 500 and as much as 1,000 steep, vertical feet in the Navajo Basin while hiking Wilson Peak. The injured man was spotted by other hikers from above who contacted dispatch at approximately 3:45 p.m. The SAR mission was immediately launched. Highland Helicopter out of Durango flew rescuers to a landing zone, who then hiked to the man, assessed, packaged and carried him in a litter down treacherous terrain to the helicopter. He was then flown to the Telluride airport where Telluride EMS assisted an awaiting Careflight team to prepare the patient for air transport to St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction. He suffered multiple traumatic injuries and is considered lucky to have been spotted by the group of unrelated hikers. Approximately 30 people were involved in the mission.
STOLEN PROPERTY: A man camping on Last Dollar Road reported his chainsaw and other items had been stolen.
AUG. 5
VICIOUS: A vicious dog was reported at the Down Valley Park.
SAR MISSION: A Search and Rescue team responded to the Via Ferrata where a woman had fallen to her death.
ROAD RAGE: An individual was arrested on Highway 141 for domestic violence.
CHAINSAW SEEN: A woman recovered a chainsaw on Last Dollar Road and turned it in to the authorities.
AUG. 6
SMOKE GETS IN YOUR EYES: A woman called the SMSO to complain about a neighbor burning. It was deemed civil in nature and a deputy encouraged her to talk to her neighbor.
MANY OFFENCES: A traffic stop resulted in an arrest for numerous offences.
PEOPLE BEING PEOPLE: A Norwood woman called to complain about loud talking and children crying. When contacted, they agreed to tone it down.
AUG. 7
INJURED HIKER: An injured hiker was toted down Bear Creek Trail.
YOU DRIVE: The passenger in a car with no license plate and a suspended driver had to take the wheel.
AUG. 8
OUTTA GAS: An elderly hiker was unable to continue up the Telluride Trail and was given a lift back down.
IT’S THE R: A Jeeper having trouble with finding reverse on the clutch was assisted.
SHEEPISH: Loose sheep were herded baa-aack home.
TELLURIDE MARSHAL’S DEPARTMENT
JULY 30
BEARS: You know what they do.
BRAWL AMONGST YOURSELVES: A bar brawl resulted in injuries, but an unwillingness to press charges.
DUI: An arrest was made for driving under the influence.
JULY 31
TRUST NOT THINE GPS: Officers assisted cliffed-out hikers on Bear Creek.
AUG. 1
MAN’S BEST FRIEND: A French bulldog helped officers chase a trashing bear cub back into the woods. Hot Dog?
AUG. 2
NO CAMPING: Numerous car campers along the Spur, in town and at Town Park were moved along.
LOSERS: Many cell phones were lost on this day.
AUG. 3
REMAIN CALM, DUDE: A panic alarm at a local weed dispensary was unfounded, but it totally harshed the buzz.
BEARY HUNGRY: Officers took numerous bear reports. Hyperphagia is not a crime, but unlocked dumpsters are.
AUG. 4
TOO HIGH: Officers assisted medical personnel with an overly intoxicated individual.
BEAR WEEK, EVERY WEEK: Bears, bears, bears.
WHAT I DID ON MY SUMMER VACATION: A rather intoxicated individual passed out at the gondola station was rendered aid.
AUG. 5
GATE CRASHER: Damage was reported at the Silver Jack underground parking facility.
DECAMP: Car campers in Town Park were advised to not do that.
AUG. 6
DECKED: A courtesy ride was given to a highly intoxicated individual from the Sklare deck along the river.
JUVENILE: A drunk juvenile needed assistance from medical personnel.
AUG. 9
BEAR WITH ME: As I write this ticket for unsecured trash receptacles.
AUG. 10
CRANKED: A loud music report was solved by locating the volume knob.
GIVING CHASE: Numerous bears were chased back into the woods.
AUG. 11
BEARS ARE NOT THE PROBLEM: Humans are.
