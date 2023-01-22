Mindfulness, restorative healing and bilingualism are the focuses of new initiatives launched by local Lauren Norton in collaboration with entities including the Wilkinson Public Library, Telluride Yoga Center and Ethos.
The first is bilingual (Spanish and English) restorative flow yoga, which takes place Sundays at 5 p.m. at the Telluride Yoga Center and Tuesdays at 5:30 p.m. at Ethos, as well as one Sunday at month at 3 p.m. at the library (with the next library session scheduled for Feb. 26).
All yoga sessions are free/donation based.
Norton, a Spanish teacher at the Telluride Mountain School, is also a certified yoga instructor, an English language teacher for adults and a former teacher at Mountain Munchkins.
She explained that the course where she earned her certification as a yoga instructor, which took place last summer in Guatemala, planted a seed.
“I had a really magnificent experience,” she said. “We had members of the local community at the school and what was interesting was that even there, while locals were welcomed into the space, yoga wasn’t a big part of their culture.”
Norton, who is bilingual, returned to Telluride wondering how she could best use her certification when the library’s public services manager, Jill Wilson, suggested yoga in Spanish and English at the library.
In the meantime, Norton had also been engaging with Claudia García Curzio, the library’s Latinx outreach coordinator.
“Claudia has been working a lot on equity in outdoor spaces,” Norton explained. “She inspired me to focus on equity in spiritual spaces, self-healing spaces, which is what I would say yoga is.”
Classes at the library began before the holidays and, said Norton, attracted both Spanish- and English-speaking locals from the outset.
“My first two classes had members of the Latinx community and English speakers who were interested in expanding their knowledge and taking part in a bilingual class,” she said.
Soon, the Telluride Yoga Center and Ethos were enthusiastically on board and Norton was able to expand her timetable.
“They were passionate about it being available in Spanish and generous in allowing it to be free or donation based,” she said of Natasha Hennessy of Ethos and Hollie Sue Mann of the Telluride Yoga Center.
Norton added that she opted for restorative flow yoga because “it’s very healing oriented. It allows for a lot of grounding in a quiet space. I think this is what the world needs right now, as well as people who are just getting into yoga or who are working a lot or skiing a lot. This is a hardworking community and this type of gentle yoga can be a really nice time, a quiet time for healing.”
She continued, “I would say that the vibe that I try to maintain is self-growth oriented and being kind to yourself. It’s a nonjudgmental space.”
Norton stressed that this same vibe also exists in her second initiative, Spanish classes for non-native speakers.
How did these come about?
Norton explained that a Mountain School parent brought her into contact with Bright Futures for Children and Families. It was a connection that in turn led to another of Norton’s side gigs — teacher in the Telluride Adult English Classes program — as well as the possibility of a Spanish class.
“Through Bright Futures and the library, I was asked if I would be interested in teaching an in-person Spanish class,” Norton said.
Soon, Norton had a class schedule and curriculum set for a class that is aimed at promoting speaking and listening skills among English-speaking members of the community.
The classes, which take place at the library on Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. were an instant hit with 60 applicants for 15 spaces.
“Claudia has been my teaching assistant and eye in the sky in terms of library resources and communications,” Norton said. “It’s been wonderful getting it off the ground.”
She added, “I call it a Spanish Toolbox, where we can welcome people in with zero experience and people with up to an intermediate level and we can give them more tools, more repetition, more opportunities to speak in person.”
Norton remarked that her students are people whose role in the community involves regular interaction with locals who are used to navigating primarily in Spanish.
Telluride Elementary School principal Kelly Treinen is one of those students.
“I wanted to be able to speak to our TES students and their families in Spanish with some fluency,” said Treinen of why she is taking the class. “With Telluride schools having the dual immersion program and all of our students being exposed to Spanish, whether in DI or in Spanish class, I felt like it was important to be able to converse with students throughout the day, providing a bilingual opportunity for all students and staff.”
How’s it going so far?
“We just started, but it was great to hear all of the people in the room share their ‘why’ of joining the class,” Treinen said. “I think it is going to be a fun and rewarding learning opportunity for all of us. Lauren already has us speaking in phrases and has provided us with impactful resources.”
Now, with both programs up and running, Norton said she feels “grateful” for the circumstances that brought each initiative to fruition.
“It’s all about connections,” she said. “The more time I spend in this town, the luckier I feel. For such a small town, it has such big ideas … and people willing to connect to make it happen.”
For general information on Norton’s Spanish or yoga classes, contact launorr94@gmail.com. For yoga class dates and times, visit telluridelibrary.org/events, ethostelluride.com or thetellurideyogacenter.com/schedule-book.
En español:
La conciencia plena, la curación restaurativa y el bilingüismo son los focos de las nuevas iniciativas lanzadas por la local Lauren Norton en colaboración con entidades como la Biblioteca Pública de Wilkinson, el Centro de Yoga Telluride y Ethos.
El primero es el yin yoga bilingüe (español e inglés), que se lleva a cabo los domingos a las 5 p.m. en el Telluride Yoga Center y los martes a las 5:30 p.m. en el Ethos, así como un flujo reconstituyente en un domingo cada mes a las 3 p.m. en la biblioteca (la próxima sesión de biblioteca está programada para el 26 de febrero).
Todas las sesiones de yoga son gratuitas/basadas en donaciones.
Norton, maestra de español en Telluride Mountain School, también es instructora certificada de yoga, maestra de inglés para adultos y ex maestra en Mountain Munchkins.
Explicó que el curso donde obtuvo su certificación como instructora de yoga, que se llevó a cabo el verano pasado en Guatemala, plantó una semilla.
“Tuve una experiencia realmente magnífica”, dijo. “Tuvimos miembros de la comunidad local presentes en la escuela y lo interesante fue que incluso allí, aunque los miembros de la cultura maya y latine fueron bienvenidos al espacio, el yoga no era una gran parte de su cultura”.
Norton, quien es bilingüe, regresó a Telluride pensando cómo podría usar mejor su certificación cuando la gerente de servicios públicos de la biblioteca, Jill Wilson, sugirió yoga en español e inglés en la biblioteca.
Mientras tanto, Norton también había estado en contacto con Claudia García Curzio, la coordinadora de alcance Latinx de la biblioteca.
“Claudia ha estado trabajando mucho en la equidad en los espacios al aire libre”, explicó Norton. “Ella me inspiró a centrarme en la equidad en espacios espirituales, espacios de autocuración, que es lo que yo diría que es el yoga”.
Las clases en la biblioteca comenzaron antes de la Navidad y, según Norton, atrajeron tanto a hispanohablantes e inglés-hablantes desde el principio.
“Mis primeras dos clases tenían miembros de la comunidad Latinx y hablantes de inglés que estaban interesados en crecer sus conocimientos y participar en una clase bilingüe”, dijo.
Pronto, el Telluride Yoga Center y Ethos se sumaron con entusiasmo y Norton pudo ampliar su horario.
“Les apasionó que estuviera disponible en español y fueran generosas al permitir que fuera gratuito o basado en donaciones”, dijo sobre Natasha Hennessy de Ethos y Hollie Sue Mann del Telluride Yoga Center. “Esto es muy importante para mí, que las clases sean gratuitas, para que todos puedan sentirse bienvenidos en el espacio, sin preocuparse por el costo.”
Norton agregó que optó por el yoga de flujo restaurativo y el yin yoga porque “está muy orientado a la curación. Permite a los estudiantes estar conectados a la tierra en un espacio tranquilo. Creo que esto es lo que el mundo necesita en este momento, así como personas que recién comienzan a practicar yoga o que trabajan mucho o esquían mucho. Esta es una comunidad trabajadora y este tipo de yoga suave puede ser un momento muy agradable, un momento de tranquilidad para la curación”.
Continuó: “Diría que la vibra que trato de mantener está orientada al crecimiento personal y a ser amable contigo mismo. Es un espacio sin prejuicios”.
Norton enfatizó que esta misma vibra también existe en su segunda iniciativa, clases de español para hablantes no nativos.
¿Cómo surgieron estos?
Norton explicó que un padre de la Escuela Mountain la puso en contacto con Bright Futures for Children and Families. Fue una conexión que a su vez condujo a otro de los trabajos de Norton, maestra en el programa de clases de inglés para adultos de Telluride, así como a la posibilidad de una clase de español.
“A través de Bright Futures y la biblioteca, me preguntaron si estaría interesado en enseñar una clase de español en persona”, dijo Norton.
Pronto, Norton tenía un programa de clases y un plan de estudios establecidos para una clase que tiene como objetivo promover las habilidades de hablar y escuchar entre los miembros de la comunidad que hablan inglés.
Las clases, que tienen lugar en la biblioteca los jueves a las 5:30 p.m. fueron un éxito instantáneo con 60 solicitantes para 15 espacios.
“Claudia ha sido mi asistente de enseñanza y mi ojo en el cielo en términos de recursos bibliotecarios y comunicaciones”, dijo Norton. “Ha sido maravilloso hacerlo despegar”.
Agregó: “Lo llamo una ‘caja de herramientas en español’, donde podemos dar la bienvenida a personas con cero experiencia y personas con un nivel hasta intermedio y podemos brindarles más herramientas, más repetición, más oportunidades para hablar en persona”.
Norton comentó que sus estudiantes son personas cuyo papel en la comunidad implica una interacción regular con los lugareños que están acostumbrados a navegar principalmente en español.
La directora de la Escuela Primaria Telluride, Kelly Treinen, es una de los estudiantes.
“Quería poder hablar con nuestros estudiantes de TES y sus familias en español con cierta fluidez”, dijo Treinen sobre por qué está tomando la clase. “Con las escuelas de Telluride teniendo el programa de doble inmersión y todos nuestros estudiantes expuestos al español, ya sea en DI o en la clase de español, sentí que era importante poder conversar con los estudiantes durante todo el día, brindando una oportunidad bilingüe para todos, estudiantes y personal.”
¿Cómo va todo hasta ahora?
“Acabamos de comenzar, pero fue genial escuchar a todas las personas en la sala compartir su 'por qué' de unirse a la clase”, dijo Treinen. “Creo que será una oportunidad de aprendizaje divertida y gratificante para todos nosotros. Lauren ya nos tiene hablando en frases y nos ha brindado recursos impactantes”.
Ahora, con ambos programas en funcionamiento, Norton dijo que se siente “agradecida” por las circunstancias que llevaron a la realización de cada iniciativa.
“Se trata de conexiones”, dijo. “Cuanto más tiempo paso en este pueblo, más afortunado me siento. Para un pueblo tan pequeño, tiene ideas tan grandes … y gente dispuesta a conectarse para hacer que suceda”.
Para obtener información general sobre las clases de español o yoga de Norton, comuníquese con launorr94@gmail.com. Para conocer las fechas y los horarios de las clases de yoga, visite telluridelibrary.org/events, ethostelluride.com o thetellurideyogacenter.com/schedule-book.
