Telluride is undeniably a dog-friendly town. In most shops on Main Street, dogs are welcome inside and even frequent the gondola. To cater to the dogs and their owners, the Wilkinson Public Library started a series of Canine Care classes this summer. The series includes three classes covering everything from enrichment to first aid to manners. The classes kicked off Wednesday afternoon on the library terrace with Engaging Your Dog's Brain with Rachel Bellamy of Wrangle Dogs.
Bellamy laid out a series of treats, enrichment items, toys and puzzles, and discussed how each activity could engage a dog.
"Exercising a dog's mind is just as important as exercising them physically," Bellamy explained.
The difference between puzzles and games, she said, is that puzzles are more individual, whereas games require interaction between the owner and dog. Seven dogs attended Wednesday's event with their owners.
"I think it went well. It's hard to know how something like this will go because dogs are so unpredictable, but honestly, everyone had a great assessment on whether or not their dog could hang out in this environment," Bellamy said.
Bellamy cited "contrafreeloading," a term coined by animal psychologist Glen Jensen after a 1963 study. Jensen's study determined that when given a choice between food that requires "work" and "free" food presented without any obstacles, animals preferred the food that required effort.
According to Bellamy, most rescue dogs in the Telluride region come from a lineage of working cattle dogs, like heelers, Australian Shepherds or Border Collies. These types of dogs love challenges and learning new things.
"Canine enrichment is awesome for working their brains and tiring them out, so the dog feels fulfilled. The goal is to find a nice balance between physical and mental stimulation and exercise," Bellamy said.
On days when it is raining, or a wildfire fills the canyon with smoke and owners cannot take their dogs outside, puzzles, brain games and DIY obstacle courses are the perfect solution to keep the dog from going stir crazy.
Vickie Hormuth brought her one-year-old Great Pyrenees mix Juniper to the class. Hormuth has been struggling to "burn" Juniper's physical energy.
"I'm trying to tackle it from the other side, which I would never have thought of until I saw this class offered," Hormuth said.
Bellamy went in-depth about the advantages and disadvantages of various products and included DIY options with some activities. For example, she brought snuffle mats, which can be purchased at Dirt Dawg and Pet Telluride. A snuffle mat is a durable mat made with rubber, and small fleece flaps, kibble or treats are hidden within the mat, which the dog has to sniff out. One example of a DIY version of a snuffle mat would be a rolled-up towel with treats hidden inside.
"When you think about lions in the wild, hunting is part of their world, and they love doing it; the same with dogs," Bellamy said.
Although the dogs at class won't be taking down antelope anytime soon, they still have that instinctual drive to hunt, even if it’s just a marmot or two.
Joanna Spindler, the library’s adult programs specialist, brought her dog, Stacks, to Wednesday's class. Stacks chewed away on a DIY cardboard puzzle after the lesson, but Spindler said his favorite activity was finding treats and toys wrapped in a towel. The enrichment lesson prompted Spindler to think about why dogs are so interested in challenges.
"I thought about dog evolution as I'd never thought about dog evolution before, and how you can stimulate their ancient instincts in such fun ways," Spindler said.
Bellamy provided a list of puzzles, brain games and resources like bindisbucket.com for those in attendance. She emphasized the importance of supervising dogs during these activities. Bellamy suggested frozen treats, like freezing pumpkin puree or treats in ice cubes, as an excellent way to keep your dog cool and engaged during the hot summer months.
For more information about Bellamy's day training and boarding school business Wrangle Dogs, visit thedogwrangler.com or find her on Instagram (@wrangle.dogs).
The next Canine Care class will be July 26 at the library with Lindsey Poirier
of Dirt Dawg. The class will focus on canine first aid. Register on the library website at telluridelibrary.org.
